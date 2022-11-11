DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
The "Bioactive Peptide Market, by Source, by Therapeutic Area, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bioactive peptides are a group of biological molecules that are normally buried in the structure of parent proteins and become active after the cleavage of the proteins. Another group of peptides is actively produced and found in many microorganisms. Many groups of bioactive peptides have been marketed chemically or recombinantly.
The bioactive peptides are ingredients that provide nutritive value to the food by adding protein and other important nutrients. Bioactive peptides are gaining popularity, owing to health benefits such as prevention and control of chronic disease conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and infectious diseases. Therefore, bioactive peptides are used as treatment therapy for most of the functional disorders such as irritable bowel disease, which is expected to drive the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Increasing research and development by key market players for the treatment of pulmonary edema and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to drive growth of the global bioactive peptide market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 30, 2022, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, a biotechnology company, announced that the 3-D structure and the mechanism of action of Solnatide,( a dry powder inhalation and an inhaled aerosol formulation of a synthetic peptide) a possible treatment for pulmonary oedema, had been disclosed by an international network of scientists led by APEPTICO.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Source:
- Plant
- Milk
- Egg
- Meat
- Fish
- Others (Bacterial Antimicrobial Peptides and Venom Peptidomics)
Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Therapeutic Area:
- Antihypertensive
- Antioxidant
- Immunostimulatory
- Antimicrobial
- Diabetes
- Others( Gastrointestinal System and Cardiovascular System)
Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others(Drug Store and Mail-Order Pharmacy)
Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Source
- Market Snapshot, By Therapeutic Area
- Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snapshot, By Region
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Key Development
- Regulatory Scenario
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Pest Analysis
- Market Potential in Lower economies
4. Global Bioactive Peptide Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overall Impact
- COVID-19 Impact on the market
5. Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Source, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Therapeutic Area,2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
- References
- Research Methodology
- About Us
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Seagarden AS
- Phermpep Co. Ltd.
- Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Naturade
- Royal DSMConsort Medical plc
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc.
- Natural Factors Inc.
- Valio Oy
- GenScript
- HELIX BIOMEDIX
- Oryn Therapeutics
- Selecta Biosciences
- NIBEC
- vivitide
- PEPTIDE INSTITUTE, INC
- BCN Peptides
- Setlance srl.
- APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH
- BIONANOPLUS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcyj52
