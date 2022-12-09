DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--
The "Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market by Drug Class, BCS Classification, Bioavailability Enhancement Approach, Dosage Form and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing bioavailability enhancement technologies and services.
Bioavailability is known to form an integral part of the drug pharmacokinetics. As a result, over the last couple of years, the concept of bioavailability has garnered significant attention in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, a study conducted on terminated drug development projects revealed that majority of the candidates fail in early phases.
The study further highlighted that the aforementioned drug failures can primarily be attributed to the problems associated with pharmacokinetic profiles, ADME (distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion) properties and toxicity-related concerns. At present, more than 40% of the marketed drugs are believed to possess low bioavailability, while around 90% of all New Chemical Entities (NCEs), which are being evaluated in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development, exhibit solubility / permeability related issues.
Consequently, recent years have seen a rise in drug developers evaluating various re-formulation strategies to improve the bioavailability of existing drugs / drug candidates. In fact, an increasing number of drug candidates have been granted approval via the 505(b)(2) pathway; the aforementioned pathway is used to gain approval for novel formulations consisting of previously approved active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Additionally, given the shifting focus of drug developers towards development of lipophilic drug compounds, the industry is actively undertaking efforts to identify various bioavailability enhancement techniques, in order to mitigate the challenge of low bioavailability and stability.
In this context, it is also important to mention that a significant number of players engaged in the development of therapeutic interventions currently prefer to outsource their bioavailability enhancement operations to contract service providers. This trend can be attributed to the fact that service providers usually have specialized facilities and equipment, along with established processes, which can help drug developers to accomplish the desired goals in shorter timelines.
In order to cater to the requirement for such services, a number of bioavailability enhancement focused service providers for API have been established in the past few years, across various regions of the globe. At present, the bioavailability enhancement service providers are actively trying to consolidate their presence in this field by entering into strategic alliances, to meet the indubitably rising demand for effective therapeutics.
For this purpose, substantial mergers and acquisitions have been reported in this market, as service providers strive to become one-stop-shops, to cater to the diverse needs for their clientele. In addition, several stakeholders are engaged in the development of proprietary technologies, based on sustained release principle and bioavailability enhancers, to maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly emerging market.
In fact, since 2017, close to 6,000 research articles, evaluating various bioavailability enhancement techniques have been published across several reputed journals. In addition, close to 10,000 patents have been filed, till 2022, providing a significant scientific push for the development of novel approaches. Driven by the increase in number of BCS II and BCS IV molecules being evaluated in early phases of development, the bioavailability enhancement domain is expected to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Who are the key players engaged in the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?
- Which are the key geographies where bioavailability enhancement technology and service providers are located?
- What are the recent developments and expected trends in the bioavailability enhancement industry?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering bioavailability enhancement solutions?
- What is the evolving trend of publications focused on bioavailability enhancement technologies?
- Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in the bioavailability enhancement market?
- What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BIOAVAILABILITY ENHANCEMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BIOAVAILABILITY ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS
6. KEY INSIGHTS
7. COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Adare Pharma Solutions
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Financial Overview
7.2.3. Bioavailability Enhancement Services Portfolio
7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.3. Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
7.4. Catalent
7.5. Formulex Pharma Innovations (formerly SoluBest)
7.6. Lonza
7.7. Lubrizol Life Science Health
7.8. Pace Analytical
7.9. Quotient Sciences
7.10. WuXi STA (A Subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)
8. COMPANY BENCHMARK ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Company Benchmarking Analysis: Methodology
8.3. Company Benchmarking Analysis: Peer Groups
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Bioavailability Enhancement: Partnerships and Collaborations
9.4. Analysis by Geography
10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
12. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
13. DEMAND ANALYSIS
14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
15. TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION FRAMEWORK
16. CONCLUSION
17. APPENDIX I: LIST OF COMPANIES
18. APPENDIX II: TABULATED DATA
