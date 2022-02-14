DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
The "Biobanking: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for biobanking. It provides a detailed description of the different types of biobanks (disease-oriented/clinical based and population-based) worldwide. The biobanking market is segmented based on their application as basic/scientific research and clinical research/therapeutics. Each application segments' historical and projected market revenues are provided in the report.
The global market for biobanking is also segmented based on sample type (as biofluids, tissue, stem cells, DNA/RNA and others) and ownership types (government agencies/public sector providers, academic institutes/universities, non-profit organizations and private organizations). The market revenue for each geographical segment have also been provided in the report.
This research covers biobanks dealing with basic science and clinical research. Forensic science, paternity testing, cryopreservation facilities or screening disease testing for newborns and fertility clinics dealing with ovum, sperm and embryo biobanks are not covered in this report. Transplantation and graft-related biobanks dealing with heart valves, cornea and cartilage/tendon are also not covered. Tissue banks for orthopedic, spine, dental, maxillofacial surgery and stem cells biobank for regenerative medicine are also not covered in this report.
The Report Includes
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for biobanking technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for biobanking technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for biobanking products
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for biobanks, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by sample type, application, ownership type, and region
- Identification of novel biobanking products and promising new technologies still in the development and testing stage and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
- Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing biobanking industry
- Insight into recent patent activities on biobanking techniques, R&D activities, clinical trials under process, and selected list of biobanking studies
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bruker Corp., Hamilton Co., Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market and Technology Background
- Biobank Overview
- The Process of Biobanking
- Classification of Biobanks
- Disease-Oriented/Clinical Based Biobanks
- Population-Based Biobanks
- Applications of Biobanks
- Users of Biobanks
- Biobanking Costs
Current Biobanks Worldwide
- Leading Biobanks in North America
- All of Us Research Program
- National Cancer Institute (NCI)
- The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) Biologic Specimen and Data Repository
- Kaiser Permanente Research Bank
- The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC)
- The AIDS and Cancer Specimen Resource (ACSR)
- National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) Human Genetic Cell Repository
- BioMe Biobank
- Canadian Partnership for Tomorrow Project (CanPath)
- Leading Infrastructure That Supports Biobanking in North America
- Leading Biobanks in Europe
- The U.K. Biobank
- Biobank Graz
- The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Biobank
- Danish National Biobank
- FinnGen
- Estonian Biobank
- deCODE Genetics
- Leading Infrastructure that Supports Biobanking in Europe
- BBMRI-ERIC
- EuroBioBank Network
- RD-Connect
- Leading Biobanks in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Biobank Japan
- Victorian Cancer Biobank
- China Kadoorie Biobank
- Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank
- Leading Infrastructure that Supports Biobanking in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Leading Biobanks in the Rest of World
- The Qatar Biobank
Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Public Funding in Biobank Projects
- Increasing Applications in Drug Discovery and Development
- Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Spending
- Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods
- Growing Focus on Mainstream Precision Medicine and Rise of Genomic Medicine/Clinical Genomics
- Biobanking Technique Advancements
- Growing Private Biobanking
- Market Restraints
- Legal and Ethical Challenges
- Sustainability
- Lack of Standardization/Harmonization
- Insufficient Awareness About Biobanking Activities
- SWOT Analysis of Global Biobanking Industry
- Impact of COVID-19
Market Breakdown by Sample Type
- Biofluids
- Tissues
- Stem Cells
- DNA/RNA
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Market Breakdown by Application
- Biobanking Applications
- Basic/Scientific Research
- Clinical Research/Therapeutics
Market Breakdown by Region
Market Breakdown by Ownership Type
- Government Agencies/Public Sector Providers
- Academic Institutes/Universities
- Nonprofit Organizations
- Private Organizations
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Patent Review/New Developments
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Amgen, Inc.
- Astrazeneca plc
- Avantor Inc.
- Azenta Life Sciences
- Biokryo GmbH
- Bruker Corp.
- Centogene N.V.
- Hamilton Co.
- Indivumed GmbH
- Merck Kgaa
- Qiagen N.V.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1yzoe
