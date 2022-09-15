DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
The "Bioethanol Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioethanol Market is projected to reach USD 94.87 billion by 2027 from USD 66.20 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 6.18% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Bioethanol Market size was estimated at USD 25,120.06 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 26,422.10 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% to reach USD 35,449.41 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Bioethanol Market size was estimated at USD 16,190.38 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 17,396.48 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% to reach USD 23,824.38 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Bioethanol Market size was estimated at USD 24,891.23 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 26,358.01 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% to reach USD 35,596.51 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on bioethanol identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the bioethanol to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Raw Material:
- Cellulose-based
- Starch-based
- Sugar-based
Blend:
- E10
- E15 to E70
- E5
- E75 to E85
End Use Industries:
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Chemical
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Clariant AG
- CropEnergies AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ledesma S.A.A.I.
- Lesaffre
- Pannonia Bio Zrt.
- POET LLC
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals AB
- Tereos S.A.
- Terranol A/S
- United Petroleum
- Valero Energy Corporation
- VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
- Vivergo Fuels Limited
- White Energy Inc.
