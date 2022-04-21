DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
The "Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market by Product Type, Application, and End User- Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $70.84 billion by 2029.
Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is mainly attributed to the various initiatives supporting the adoption of biopharmaceuticals, capacity expansions undertaken by various biopharmaceutical companies, and growing adoption of single-use bioprocessing in commercial bioproduction. In addition to this, emerging economies, growing developments in personalized medicines, and the shift towards bioprocessing 4.0 industries are likely to offer opportunities for market growth.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights of five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.
Europe is estimated to command the largest share of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market in 2022, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presence of leading biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables manufacturers, increasing sales of drugs, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote the use of biopharmaceuticals for various health indications, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities as well as their operations.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth of Biopharmaceuticals Market
- Capacity Expansions of Biopharmaceutical Plants
- Growing Adoption of Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment
Restraints
- Complex Development and Manufacturing Process of Biopharmaceuticals
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Shift Towards Bioprocessing 4.0
- The Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicines
Challenges
- Intensive Capital Requirements for Biopharmaceuticals Production
Market Trends
- Use of Disposable Processing Equipment for Commercial Production
- Rising Focus on Continuous Bioprocessing
Scope of the Report:
Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by Product Type
- Filtration Systems
- Chromatography Equipment and Consumables
- Consumables
- Equipment
- Bioreactors
- Reusable Bioreactors
- Disposable/Single-use Bioreactors
- Cell Culture Products
- Cell Culture Media
- Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form
- Dry Powder Media
- Liquid Media
- Cell Culture Media, by Type
- Off-the-Shelf Media
- Custom Media
- Cell Culture Media, by Source
- Chemically Defined Media
- Natural Media
- Reagents and Supplements
- Cell and Cell Lines
- Serum
- Mixing Systems
- Bioprocessing Containers
- Sterilizers
- Centrifuges
- Incubators
- Shakers
- Biosafety Cabinets
- Other Equipment and Consumables
- Services
Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by Application
- Commercial Bioproduction
- Vaccine Manufacturing
- mAb Production
- Recombinant Protein Production
- Cell and Gene Therapy Production
- Research Bioproduction
Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
- Academia and Research Institutes
Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Belgium
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company (U.S.)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
- Agilent Technologies Inc (U.S.)
- Repligen Corporation (U.S.)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy)
