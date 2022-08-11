DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--
The "Biopsy Devices Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biopsy Devices Market Report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within General Surgery Devices therapeutic area.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Biopsy Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond. A biopsy device is an instrument that aids in the removal of tissue samples from the body. Increasing global cancer incidence is one of the primary drivers of the biopsy devices market.
Increasing prevalence results in a growing need for effective diagnostic procedures, which in turn, impacts market growth. Demand for the minimal invasive procedure has also contributed to the biopsy devices market.
Advances in technology, especially biopsy devices with improved features such as enhanced accuracy, quicker recovery of patients, and less traumatic procedures, will result in safer procedures. Government programs to promote diagnosis is expected to improve the utilization of diagnostic devices.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).
Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system.
In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific reimbursement policies.
- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
- Currently marketed Biopsy Devices and evolving competitive landscape
- Insightful review of the key industry trends.
- Annualized total Biopsy Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.
- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:
- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analysts' provide unique country specific insights on the market.
- SWOT analysis for Biopsy Devices market.
- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Biopsy Devices market.
Companies Covered:
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- Danaher Corp
- Hologic Inc
- Cook Group Inc
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Medtronic Plc
- ConMed Corp
- Olympus Corp
- Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd
- Henry Schein Inc
- Coloplast A/S
- Merit Medica
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73mdin
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005430/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/11/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 08/11/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005430/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.