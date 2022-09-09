DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
The "Biosensors Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biosensors Market is projected to reach USD 54.02 billion by 2027 from USD 27.17 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 12.13% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Biosensors Market size was estimated at USD 9,864.33 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 10,908.81 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% to reach USD 19,217.31 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Biosensors Market size was estimated at USD 7,461.55 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 8,437.10 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.57% to reach USD 15,186.06 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Biosensors Market size was estimated at USD 9,851.60 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 11,017.09 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.16% to reach USD 19,621.09 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on biosensors identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the biosensors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Type:
- Embedded Device
- Sensor Patch
Technology:
- Electrochemical Biosensors
- Nanomechanical Biosensors
- Optical Biosensors
- Colorimetric Biosensors
- Fluorescence Biosensors
- SPR
- Piezoelectric Biosensors
- Acoustic Biosensors
- Microcantilever Biosensors
- Thermal Biosensors
Product:
- Nonwearable Biosensors
- Wearable Biosensors
- Bodywear
- Eyewear
- Footwear
- Neckwear
- Wristwear
Industry:
- Biodefense
- Environmental Monitoring
- Food & Beverages
- Home Diagnostics
- Cholesterol Testing Kit
- Glucose Monitoring Kit
- Pregnancy Testing Kit
- POC
- Blood Gas & Electrolyte Detection
- Cardiac Marker
- Cholesterol Testing
- Coagulation Monitoring
- Glucose Monitoring
- Infectious Disease Detection
- Pregnancy Testing
- Tumor Or Cancer Marker
- Urinalysis Testing
- Research Lab
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biosensors International Group, Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Ercon Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GE Healthcare
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Sysmex Corporation
- Universal Biosensors Inc.
