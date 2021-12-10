DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biosimilar growth hormones market is expected to grow from $0.52 billion in 2020 to $0.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market is expected to reach $0.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.
Major players in the biosimilar growth hormone market are Biopartners And LG Chem, Amega Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Genetech Inc., Novartis AG, Zhongshan Hygene Biopharm Co. Ltd., Merck, Sanofi S.A., Biosidus, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
The biosimilar growth hormone market consists of sales of Somatropin or human growth hormone (HGH) and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture growth hormones. Biosimilar growth hormones are used to stimulate growth, cell reproduction and cell regeneration in humans and other animals.
The biosimilar growth hormone market covered in this report is segmented by route of administration into intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, oral. It is also segmented by application into growth hormone deficiency, turner syndrome, idiopathic short stature, prader willi syndrome, others; by distribution channel into hospital and retail pharmacy, online pharmacy/epharmacy, specialty clinics.
The growing awareness about the side effects caused by the continuous usage of the biosimilar growth hormones is expected to restrict the growth of the market. Possible side effects of HGH use include nerve, muscle, or joint pain, swelling due to fluid in the body's tissues (edema), carpal tunnel syndrome, numbness and tingling of the skin, and high cholesterol levels. Continuous dosage of HGH can also increase the risk of diabetes and contribute to the growth of cancerous tumors, thus restraining the growth of the market.
The growing number of children suffering from growth hormone deficiency is driving the growth of the global biosimilar growth hormone market. Growth hormone deficiency is caused by damage to the pituitary gland or hypothalamus, which may be the result of an abnormal formation that occurred before the child was born (congenital) or something that occurred during or after birth (acquired).
Growth hormone deficiency has been identified in about 1 in every 3,800 babies. Additionally, some children acquire it later in their life as a result of a brain tumor, brain operation, radiation therapy, injury or infection. Thus, an increase in the number of children suffering from growth deficiency drives the growth of the market.
Recombinant DNA technology (rDNA technology) is increasingly being implemented in the biosimilar growth hormone industry. The development of biosimilar growth hormone by using recombinant DNA technology (rDNA technology) is an emerging trend.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Characteristics
3. Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Biosimilar Growth Hormones
5. Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Biosimilar Growth Hormones Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Biosimilar Growth Hormones Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market, Segmentation by Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Intramuscular
- Oral
6.2. Global Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Growth Hormone Deficiency
- Turner Syndrome
- Idiopathic Short Stature
- Prader Willi Syndrome
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Biopartners and LG Chem
- Amega Biotech
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Genetech Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Zhongshan Hygene Biopharm Co. Ltd.
- Merck
- Sanofi S.A.
- Biosidus
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- USV
- Novo Nordisk A/S
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lns1sf
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005257/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/10/2021 08:15 AM/DISC: 12/10/2021 08:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005257/en