The "Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biosimilars market is expected to grow from $7.49 billion in 2020 to $8.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The market is expected to reach $21.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%.
Major players in the biosimilars market are Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, and STADA Arzneimittel.
The biosimilars market consists of sales of biosimilars and related services that are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and offer no clinical difference as compared to biologics. Biosimilars are made once the patent of biologics is expired.
The biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented by product into recombinant non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins. It is also segmented by types into human growth hormone, erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies, insulin, interferon, granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, others and by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, others.
The lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists limits the growth of the biosimilars market. Biosimilars are manufactured from cell lines and offer the same effectiveness as biologics. However, lack of familiarity with biosimilars reduces the likelihood of prescribing the drugs to patients which affects the demand for new biosimilars in the market.
For instance, in 2018, according to the PwC's Health Research Institute, out of 442 clinicians surveyed 55% of clinicians were unfamiliar with biosimilars and 35% were reluctant to prescribe them due to concerns included safety of the follow-on biologic. Thus, the lack of awareness about biosimilars among primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists restricts the growth of the biosimilars market.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to be a major driver of the biosimilars market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and biosimilars are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases. Biosimilars activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biosimilars, thus driving the biosimilars market.
Production of new insulin biosimilars is trending in the biosimilars market. The key players operating in the biosimilars market are investing in creating a biosimilar of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. Thus, companies in the biosimilars market are investing in the development of insulin biosimilar to gain profits.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Biosimilars Market Characteristics
3. Biosimilars Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Biosimilars
5. Biosimilars Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Biosimilars Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Biosimilars Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Biosimilars Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins
- Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
6.2. Global Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Types, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Human Growth Hormone
- Erythropoietin
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Insulin
- Interferon
- Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor
- Others
6.3. Global Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Oncology
- Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases
- Growth Hormone Deficiency
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
7. Biosimilars Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Biosimilars Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Biosimilars Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Pfizer
- Amgen
- Biocon
- Celltrion
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Elli Lilly and Company
- Mylan N.V.
- Sanofi
- STADA Arzneimittel
- Sandoz International
- Samsung Bioepis
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex
- AMEGA Biotech S.A.
- Bioton S.A.
- Innovent Biologics International
- Allergan plc
- BioXpress Therapeutics
- 3SBio
- Intas Biopharmaceuticals
- Lupin Merck
- Novartis
- Ratiopharm
- Wockhardt
- Zydus Cadila
- Allergan Plc.
- Hospira International.
- Actavis International.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Roche
