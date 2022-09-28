DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--
The "Global Biostorage Service Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on Biostorage Service market revenue at the global, regional, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biostorage Service market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Key Points Covered in the Report
- Market Revenue of Biostorage Service Market from 2017 to 2029.
- Market Forecast for Biostorage Service Market from 2021 to 2029.
- Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.
- Country Market share within region from 2017 to 2029.
- Key Type and End User revenue and forecast.
- Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.
- Marker driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on Biostorage Service Market.
Key Players of Biostorage Service Market Precision for Medicine
- Kryosphere SciSafe (BioLife Solutions)
- BioArkive Precision Stability Storage
- Vigilant Bioservices Cellesce Limited
- Masy BioServices (Alcami) Sanguine
Key Topics Covered:
1 Biostorage Service Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biostorage Service
1.2 Classification of Biostorage Service by Type
1.2.1 Global Biostorage Service Market Revenue Comparison by Type (2021-2029)
1.2.2 Global Biostorage Service Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021
1.2.3 Ambient Storage
1.2.4 Refrigerated and Frozen Storage
1.2.5 Ultra-low Storage
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Biostorage Service Market by End User
1.3.1 Global Biostorage Service Market Size and Market Share Comparison by End User (2021-2029)
1.3.2 Life Science Industry
1.3.3 Academic
1.3.4 Government Agencies
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Biostorage Service Market by Regions
1.5 Global Market Size of Biostorage Service (2017-2029)
2 COVID-19 Impact on Biostorage Service Market
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Biostorage Service market
2.1.1 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biostorage Service Industry Impact
2.1.1.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biostorage Service Industry
2.1.2 Market Trends and Biostorage Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
2.1.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Restraints
3.3 Market Opportunities
3.4 Top Investment Pockets
3.5 Key Impacting Factor
3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Key Market Strategies
3.7.1 Key Market Strategies, 2021 (%)
4 Company Profiles
4.1 Precision for Medicine
4.1.1 Company Basic Information and Its Competitors
4.1.2 Precision for Medicine Product Category
4.1.3 Precision for Medicine Biostorage Service Revenue (2019-2021)
4.1.4 Precision for Medicine Recent Developments
4.1.5 Main Business/Business Overview
4.2 Kryosphere
4.2.1 Company Basic Information and Its Competitors
4.2.2 Kryosphere Product Category
4.2.3 Kryosphere Biostorage Service Revenue (2019-2021)
4.2.4 Kryosphere Recent Developments
4.2.5 Main Business/Business Overview
4.3 SciSafe (BioLife Solutions)
4.4 BioArkive
4.5 Precision Stability Storage
4.6 Vigilant Bioservices
4.7 Cellesce Limited
4.8 Masy BioServices (Alcami)
4.9 Sanguine
5 Global Biostorage Service Market Competition, by Players
5.1 Global Biostorage Service Market Revenue and Share by Players (2019-2021)
5.2 Player Positioning
5.3 Top 5 Biostorage Service Players Market Share Market Concentration Rate
5.3.1 Top 3 Biostorage Service Players Market Share
5.3.2 Top 5 Biostorage Service Players Market Share
6 Global Biostorage Service Market Size by Regions
6.1 Global Biostorage Service Market Revenue, and Market Share by Regions
6.2 North America Biostorage Service Market Revenue, and Growth Rate (2017-2021)
6.3 Europe Biostorage Service Market Revenue, and Growth Rate (2017-2021)
6.4 Asia Pacific Biostorage Service Market Revenue, and Growth Rate (2017-2021)
6.5 South America Biostorage Service Market Revenue, and Growth Rate (2017-2021)
6.6 Middle East and Africa Biostorage Service Market Revenue, and Growth Rate (2017-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36jjnv
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005908/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES GENETICS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY STEM CELLS BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/28/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 09/28/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005908/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.