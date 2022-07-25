DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
The "Global Biotechnology Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biotechnology Market is estimated to be USD 1121.34 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2319.88 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.65%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Biotechnology Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.
Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.
The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Biotechnology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.
The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Biotechnology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Interest for Sustenance and Horticultural Items
- Growing Incidence of Persistent Conditions such as Diabetes and Cancer
- Increasing Government Initiatives
- Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines Coupled with the Early Detection of Diseases
Restraints
- Risk Associated to Genetic Data
Opportunities
- Emergence of Innovative Technologies
- Escalating Demand for Agriculture based Products
- Increasing R&D Funding for Efficient Medications and Treatments
Challenges
- Ethical Issues Related to Clinical Trials
Market Segmentations
- By Technology, the market is classified into Cell-Based Assays, Chromatography, DNA Sequencing, Fermentation, Nanobiotechnology, PCR Technology, and Tissue Engineering & Regeneration.
- By Application, the market is classified into Bioinformatics, Food & Agriculture, Health, Industrial Processing, and Natural Resources & Environment.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Agilent
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Biogen
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Celgene
- Danaher
- Eurofins Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- Gilead Sciences
- Illumina
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lonza
- Merck
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Samudra Biopharma
- Siemens Healthcare
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
