The "Bladder Cancer Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bladder cancer market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027
The key factors that impel the growth of the market include the rising intake of tobacco, consumption of alcohol, and smoking, parasitic infections, and certain changes in the genes that are linked to bladder cancer, and past treatment with radiation therapy that caused bladder cancer.
The major factors that boost the growth of the market are included innovation and development in drugs and technological expansion in different therapies such as immunotherapy and chemotherapy. The advancement in treatment therapy such as immunotherapy and the increasing prevalence of bladder cancer is projected to create opportunities for the bladder cancer market.
Additionally, government research, and innovative health care facilities, and an increasing geriatric population are boosting the growth of the market. The high costs of treatments and diagnosis are hindering the growth of the market.
The global bladder cancer market is hardly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected healthcare services across the globe since December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the oncological approaches in uro-oncology and cause to delay of surgical treatment for bladder cancer.
Additionally, the pandemic has a negative impact on both new diagnoses, and surveillance of previously treated bladder cancer. The intravesical BCG treatment has not been performed across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic and caused suboptimal treatment for patients with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
North America held a significant share in 2020 in the market. The major factors that boost the market in the region included high healthcare expenditure, the substantial prevalence of bladder cancer with the surging geriatric population, and the presence of major market players in the region. This is estimated to promote the growth of the market in the given forecast period.
Additionally, Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of share occupied over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing cases of bladder cancer in the region.
The key market players in the market include AstraZeneca PLC, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Co, and Epocrates, Inc. among various others. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate as compared to all other regions over the forecast period
