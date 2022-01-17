DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Blepharitis - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Blepharitis - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Blepharitis pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Blepharitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Blepharitis.
Blepharitis Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Blepharitis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Blepharitis Emerging Drugs
NCX 4251: NicOx
4251 is a novel patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals which is being developed as the first targeted topical treatment of the eyelid margin for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. The drug is in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of blepharitis.
TP-03: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals,
TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution 0.25%) is a novel therapeutic designed to target and eradicate Demodex mites. It is a potent, non-competitive antagonist of insect and arachnid GABA-Cl channels and a highly lipophilic molecule, which may promote its uptake in the oily sebum of the hair follicle where the mites reside. The company has recently initiated a phase 3 trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of TP-03 for the Treatment of Demodex Blepharitis.
Blepharitis: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Blepharitis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report.
Major Players in Blepharitis
There are approx. 4+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Blepharitis. The companies which have their Blepharitis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, NicOx.
Phases
This report covers around 4+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Blepharitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Parenteral
- intravitreal
- Subretinal
- Topical.
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
Key Questions Answered
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Blepharitis drugs?
- How many Blepharitis drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Blepharitis?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Blepharitis therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Blepharitis and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- NicOx
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- AxeroVision
- InSite Vision
Key Products
- NCX 4251
- TP-03
- AXR-270
- ISV-305
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53khvm
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005237/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 06:28 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 06:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005237/en