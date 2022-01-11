DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
The "Blockchain Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global blockchain technology market to grow with a CAGR of 77.07% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global blockchain technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on blockchain technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on blockchain technology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global blockchain technology market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global blockchain technology market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the blockchain technology market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the blockchain technology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global blockchain technology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Growing adoption of blockchain in the banks, government and public database
- High transparency, and security in blockchain technology
Restraints
- Skepticism about blockchain technology
Opportunities
- Continuous developments in blockchain technology
Company Profiles
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Accenture PLC
- BTL Group Ltd.
- Circle Internet Financial Limited
- BlockCypher, Inc.
- BigchainDB GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Blockchain Technology Market Highlights
2.2. Blockchain Technology Market Projection
2.3. Blockchain Technology Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Blockchain Technology Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Blockchain Technology Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Organization Size
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Blockchain Technology Market
4. Blockchain Technology Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Blockchain Technology Market by Type
5.1. Public
5.2. Private
5.3. Hybrid
6. Global Blockchain Technology Market by Component
6.1. Software Application
6.2. Infrastructure
6.3. Middleware
7. Global Blockchain Technology Market by Application
7.1. Payments
7.2. Digital Identity
7.3. Smart Contracts
7.4. Documentation
7.5. Supply Chain Management
7.6. Others
8. Global Blockchain Technology Market by Organization Size
8.1. Large Enterprises
8.2. SMEs
9. Global Blockchain Technology Market by End User
9.1. BFSI
9.2. Media & Entertainment
9.3. Transportation & Logistics
9.4. Government
9.5. Healthcare
9.6. Retail
9.7. Others
10. Global Blockchain Technology Market by Region 2021-2027
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Blockchain Technology Market by Type
10.1.2. North America Blockchain Technology Market by Component
10.1.3. North America Blockchain Technology Market by Application
10.1.4. North America Blockchain Technology Market by Organization Size
10.1.5. North America Blockchain Technology Market by End User
10.1.6. North America Blockchain Technology Market by Country
10.2. Europe
10.3. Asia-Pacific
10.4. RoW
11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Blockchain Technology Market
11.2. Companies Profiled
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4iqu8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005755/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/11/2022 08:07 AM/DISC: 01/11/2022 08:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005755/en