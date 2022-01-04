DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
The "Blood Ketone Meter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Blood Ketone Monitoring, Blood Glucose And Ketone Monitoring, Consumables), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blood ketone meter market size is expected to reach USD 501.5 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028
Reimbursement scenario and favorable health insurance are significant factors that are anticipated to surge the demand for blood ketone meters. Technological advancements in Type 1 Diabetes care lead to the increasing preference for automated devices among individuals that aid in reducing disease burden.
Diabetes prevalence is increasing worldwide, due to which the number of hospital admissions with patients suffering from complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), is also rising. DKA is a severe and life-threatening complication of diabetes. This disease is more common among people with type 1 diabetes and affects around 30 million people across the U.S. Lifestyle changes, rapid urbanization, increased life expectancy, and dietary changes are the major causes of diabetes.
The rise in the geriatric and obese population across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the market. As per the WHO, by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and above is likely to reach 2 billion by 2050. Similarly, as per the American Diabetes Association, one-third of U.S. adults aged 65 and above had diabetes in 2017. Thus, a rise in the number of adults with diabetes is anticipated to boost the demand for blood ketone meters during the forecast period.
An increasing number of hospital admissions owing to the rising cases of DKA in developing as well as developed nations are estimated to foster the market growth. According to a Diabetes Care Study, DKA causes approximately 200,000 hospitalizations each year in the U.S. Rising hospital admissions eventually lead to an increase in healthcare costs, thereby fueling the market growth.
Blood Ketone Meter Market Report Highlights
- By product type, the blood glucose and ketone monitoring segment held the second-largest share in 2020 due to the increasing launch of blood glucose and ketone meters
- Based on application, the veterinary segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing application of blood ketone meters among animals
- The hospital end-use segment captured the largest share in 2020 due to the increasing number of hospitalizations every year
- North America held the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising healthcare expenditure and increase in the healthcare spending
- The presence of local and international players and the increasing prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes has led to the surging demand for blood ketone meters in North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Blood Ketone Meters Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence of diabetes
3.4.1.2. Increasing product launch and approval
3.4.1.3. Technological advancements
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Frequent product recalls
3.5. Blood Ketone Meters Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry analysis - Porter's
3.5.2. PESTEL analysis
3.5.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis
3.5.4. Market entry strategies
Chapter 4. Global Blood Ketone Meters Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Blood ketone monitoring
4.1.2. Blood glucose and ketone monitoring
4.1.3. Consumables
4.2. Product type Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Blood Ketone Meters Market by Type Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. Blood Ketone Monitoring
4.5.2. Blood Glucose and Ketone Monitoring
4.5.3. Consumables
Chapter 5. Global Blood Ketone Meters Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Veterinary
5.1.2. Human
5.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Blood Ketone Meters Market by Application Outlook
Chapter 6. Global Blood Ketone Meters Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.1.1. Hospitals
6.1.2. Diagnostic Centers
6.1.3. Homecare Settings
6.1.4. Others
6.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global Blood Ketone Meters Market by End-use Outlook
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
Chapter 7. Global Blood Ketone Meters Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2020
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
- Abbott Laboratories
- EKF Diagnostics
- ACON Laboratories
- NIPRO Corporation
- Porta Check, Inc.
- APEX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP
- TaiDoc Technology Corporation
- ForaCare Inc.
- Nova Biomedical
- GlucoRx
- KETO-MOJO
