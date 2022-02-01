DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2022--
The "Body Contouring Devices - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Body Contouring Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Body contouring devices apply ultrasound, thermal, radio frequency and infrared energy to improve the shape or appearance of the abdomen, arms, legs, and buttocks.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Body Contouring Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Body Contouring Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
2.1 Body Contouring Devices Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Body Contouring Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Body Contouring Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Body Contouring Devices Companies and Product Overview
5.1 Acoustiic Inc Company Overview
5.2 Biosculpture Technology, Inc. Company Overview
5.3 EP Global Communications Inc (Inactive) Company Overview
5.4 Jointechlabs Inc Company Overview
5.5 ManaMed Inc Company Overview
5.6 Medality Medical LLC Company Overview
5.7 NivaSonix, LLC Company Overview
5.8 Slender Medical Ltd. Company Overview
5.9 Soliton Inc Company Overview
5.10 Venus Concept Inc Company Overview
5.11 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc Company Overview
6 Body Contouring Devices- Recent Developments
6.1 Nov 09, 2021: Evolus Announces Participation in November Investment Conferences
6.2 Nov 02, 2021: Evolus Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Update
6.3 Aug 24, 2021: Researchers developing new cancer treatments with high-intensity focused ultrasound
6.4 Jul 22, 2021: Evolus to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Business Update
6.5 Jun 30, 2021: Evolus Announces Appointment of David K. Erickson as Vice President, Investor Relations
6.6 May 19, 2021: Evolus Appoints Dan Stewart as Vice President and General Manager, International
6.7 May 12, 2021: Evolus Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Update
6.8 May 04, 2021: Evolus to Report First Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Business Update
6.9 Mar 24, 2021: Evolus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
6.10 Mar 23, 2021: Evolus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Provide Business Update
6.11 Feb 26, 2021: Evolus Announces Promotion of Crystal Muilenburg to Chief Marketing Officer
6.12 Feb 19, 2021: Evolus to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acoustiic Inc
- Biosculpture Technology, Inc.
- EP Global Communications Inc (Inactive)
- Jointechlabs Inc
- ManaMed Inc
- Medality Medical LLC
- NivaSonix, LLC
- Slender Medical Ltd.
- Soliton Inc
- Venus Concept Inc
- Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flwp0p
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005761/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY COSMETICS RETAIL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/01/2022 07:19 AM/DISC: 02/01/2022 07:19 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005761/en