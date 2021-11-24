DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
The "Botulinum Toxin Market by Product Type by Application, by Gender, by Age Group by End-user Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Botulinum toxin is a type of neurotoxin produced by the bacterium clostridium botulinum. Clostridium botulinum is a gram-positive anaerobic, spore-forming rod bacterium that is usually discovered in soil, water, plants, and the intestines of animals. Botulinum toxin has seven distinctive antigenic forms, namely, botulinum toxin A, B, C, D, E, F, and G. This neurotoxin plays a vital role in managing a wide category of medical disorders.
Some of these include hemifacial spasms, strabismus, focal dystonia, spastic movement disorders, hypersalivation, hyperhidrosis, and headaches. Additionally, it is used in the management of several chronic disorders that respond moderately to accessible therapeutic procedures. Currently, botulinum toxin also finds its usage in cosmetic applications by momentarily lessening creases, frown lines, and wrinkles, majorly on the face, chin, neck, and chest area.
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan, Inc.
- Ipsen Group
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Medytox, Inc.
- US Worldmed, LLC
- Galderma
- Metabiologics, Inc.
- Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.
- Insys Therapeutics
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
A substantial increase in the incidences and diagnosis of several acute and chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the botulinum toxin market growth is significantly driven by the increasing usage of botulinum toxin in treating numerous dermatological conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, abnormal activity of glands, overactive smooth muscles, and several aesthetic treatments including diminishing wrinkles and creases on the face. This upsurge in aesthetic consciousness among the population, coupled with the increase in the availability of minimally invasive procedures, is further supplementing the market growth.
In addition, along with medical tourism, the past few years had witnessed a rise in cosmetic tourism owing to rapid urbanization and growing influence on social media. Likewise, an upsurge in the geriatric population across the world and the desire to stay younger & have healthy skin is expected to influence the market growth positively. Moreover, the rising number of people opting for cosmetic procedures is directly boosting the botulinum toxin market growth. For instance, according to a report published by the International Society of aesthetic plastic surgery, in 2019, approximately 6,271,488 botulinum toxin procedures were performed worldwide. This accounts for nearly 46.1% of the overall non-invasive procedures performed in cosmetic applications.
Furthermore, the report also stated that botulinum toxin was the top non-surgical procedure in the year 2019 which was performed among women. Additionally, around 8,41,735 men opted for botulinum toxin treatment in the same year. The market is also projected to grow over the forecast period on account of improved quality services and the increased availability of highly professional medical surgeons. Similarly, the introduction of cost-effective aesthetic solutions by major market players concerning the aging population along with technological advancements in the fields of cosmetology is estimated to impel the market growth over the analysis period.
However, the use of botulinum toxin in cosmetic applications is temporary. Patients opting for these procedures have to revisit the surgeon's office to get their treatments done at a regular period of intervals. These repetitions limit the growth of the botulinum toxin market since patients are reluctant to opt for repetitive procedures. Moreover, the higher cost of these procedures and subsequent adverse effects further impedes market growth over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Who Should Read this Report
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research Methodology
2. Botulinum Toxin Market - Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot, 2020 - 2030, Million Usd
3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Market Dynamics
4. Covid-19 Analysis
4.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
5. Market Share Analysis
5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Acne Medication Providers, 2020
6. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Product Type
6.1. Overview
6.2. Toxin Type A
6.3. Toxin Type B
7. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Application
7.1. Overview
7.2. Therapeutic
7.3. Aesthetic
8. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Gender
8.1. Overview
8.2. Male
8.3. Female
9. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Age Group
9.1. Overview
9.2.-19
9.3.-29
9.4.-39
9.5.-54
9.6. And Above
10. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by End-User
10.1. Overview
10.2. Hospitals
10.3. Dermatology Clinics
10.4. Spas & Cosmetic Centers
11. Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by Region
11.1. Overview
11.2. North America
11.3. Europe
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.5. Rest of World
12. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97bwu9
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006117/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/24/2021 11:36 AM/DISC: 11/24/2021 11:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006117/en