DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
The "Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The brain tumor diagnostics market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.3%, during the forecast period. The significant factor attributing market growth is the rising incidence of brain cancer and increasing technological advancement in diagnostics devices.
The increasing geriatric population across the globe also drives the brain tumor diagnostics market. There are more than 79,000 new cases of primary brain tumors diagnosed in 2019, with about one percent (around 23,880) of which were malignant, as per the American Cancer Society.
The median age of diagnosis is 59 however most often occur in children and older people. Exposure to ionizing radiation, both medical (disease treatment) and atomic bomb exposure, has been linked with the occurrence of some forms of major brain tumors, including gliomas, meningiomas, and sarcomas, specifically when the exposure occurred during childhood. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the brain tumor diagnostics market during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
MRI segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market
- Dominant share is retained by the MRI segment owing to the attributes such as high application in the diagnosis of brain tumor. The rising prevalence of brain cancer cases across the world is expected to drive the demand for brain tumor diagnostics market over the forecast period. As per the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States report 2018, an additional 86,970 new cases of primary malignant and non-malignant brain and other CNS tumors are anticipated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2019. It represents an estimated 26,170 primary malignants and 60,800 non-malignants anticipated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2019.
- Additionally, development is fueled by developments in scanning technologies such as open MRI devices, development in software, and superconductive magnets. Advances in contrasting agents such as the gadolinium-DTPA, paramagnetic contrasting agents are used as an intravenous injection to provide clear, reliable, and precise pictures in 20 minutes to 1 hour.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to maintain its supremacy in the overall brain tumor diagnostics market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of brain cancer and the growing geriatric population. In the United States in 2018, the incidence of all primary malignant and non-malignant brain and other CNS tumors is 23.03 cases per 100,000, for a total count of 392,982 tumor incidences. Moreover, the excellently-established healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising awareness regarding advanced technologies among the population in this region and strong acceptance of developed diagnostics methods are also some of the key factors ensuring the dominance of the region.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders and Cancers
- Rising Number of Smokers
Market Restraints
- Heavy Costs Associated With Diagnosis
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Diagnostic Type
5.1.1 Imaging Test
5.1.1.1 MRI
5.1.1.2 CT Scan
5.1.1.3 Other
5.1.2 Lumbar Puncture
5.1.3 Biopsy
5.1.4 Molecular Testing
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Tumor Type
5.2.1 Metastatic
5.2.2 Meningioma
5.2.3 Glioblastoma
5.2.4 Pituitary Endoma
5.2.5 Others
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Diagnostics Centers
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Companies Mentioned
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Fujifilm Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hologic, Inc.
- NantOmics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3agpwt
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005266/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/16/2022 08:07 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 08:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005266/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.