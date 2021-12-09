DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
The "Global Branded Generics Market Size By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Branded Generics Market was valued at USD 270.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 535.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.73% from 2021 to 2028.
The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in cardiometabolic risk factors among the masses. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is also playing a major role in the growth of the Branded Generics Market. However, a major factor, which is projected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period, is the misapplication of risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) to Branded Generics Market entry.
Key Players
The study will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Lupin Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Apotex Inc. Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Endo International plc.
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.3 Research Timelines
1.4 Assumptions
1.5 Limitations
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Data Mining
2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Primary Research
2.4 Subject Matter Expert Advice
2.5 Quality Check
2.6 Final Review
2.7 Data Triangulation
2.8 Bottom-Up Approach
2.9 Top Down Approach
2.10 Research Flow
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Global Branded Generics Market Geographical Analysis (CAGR %)
3.3 Global Branded Generics Market, by Type (USD Million)
3.4 Global Branded Generics Market, by Distribution Channel (USD Million)
3.5 Global Branded Generics Market, by Application (USD Million)
3.6 Global Market Split
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Global Branded Generics Market Outlook
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease & Cancer Along with Aging Population
4.2.2 Patent Expiry of Major Branded Drugs
4.2.3 Conducive Regulatory Environment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Misapplication of Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (Rems)
4.3.2 Price Pressure from Payers
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Growing Potential in Emerging Markets
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Branded Generics Market
5 Market, by Type
5.1 Overview
5.2 Value-Added Branded Generics
5.3 Trade Named Generics
6 Market, by Distribution Channel
6.1 Overview
6.2 Hospital
6.3 Clinics
6.4 Pharmacy
6.5 Others
7 Market, by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Anti-Infective Drugs
7.3 Cardiovascular Drugs
7.4 Anti-Cancer Drugs
7.5 CNS Drugs
7.6 Others
8 Market, by Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Competitive Scenario
9.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Company Insights
10.1.3 Segment Breakdown
10.1.4 Product Benchmarking
10.1.5 Key Developments
10.1.6 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
10.3 Lupin Limited
10.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc
10.5 Apotex Inc.
10.6 Astrazeneca plc
10.7 Pfizer Inc.
10.8 Sanofi
10.9 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
10.10 Endo International plc
