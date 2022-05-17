DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
The "Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global breast imaging devices market is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2021 to $4.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market is expected to grow to $5.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.
North America was the largest region in the breast imaging devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest market in breast imaging devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging devices market's growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.
The high cost associated with breast imaging devices is expected to limit the growth of the market shortly. The cost of digital mammography systems varies for different models and companies. For instance, the cost of the 2D model's mammography systems ranges between $65,000 to $95,000 for GE Healthcare and Hologic, Inc products. Whereas 3D models of the same company range between $90,000 to $200,000. In addition to this, the premium 3D models of GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. are priced between $1,40,000 to $2,75,000. Therefore, the high cost of breast imaging systems is a major concern for end-users, which is predicted to hinder the growth of the breast imaging devices market over the forecast period.
Major players operating in the breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider breast imaging devices market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers
- The breast imaging devices market section of the report gives context. It compares the breast imaging devices market with other segments of the breast imaging devices market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, breast imaging devices indicators comparison
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- Dilon Technologies
- Hologic
- Gamma Medica
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- SonoCine inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Toshiba Corporation
- Aurora Imaging Technology
- Canon Inc.
- Dilon Technologies
- Delphinus Medical Technologies
- Planmed Oy
- Micrima Limited
- CMR Naviscan Corporation
- SuperSonic Imagine
- Carestream Health
- Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so4wq8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005681/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/17/2022 04:28 AM/DISC: 05/17/2022 04:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005681/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.