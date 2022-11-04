DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Breast Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Silicone Breast Implants, Saline Breast Implants), by Shape (Round, Anatomical), by Application, by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global breast implants market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%. increasing focus on the enhancement of physical appearance has led to the growth of the market.
Breast reconstructions are being highly adopted by women to enhance their physical appearance. This kind of surgery involves esthetic repair of any damage taking place after the implantation procedure.
Breast implants are used post mastectomy to enhance the esthetic appeal. Breast augmentation is another procedure requiring the application of these implants. Esthetic appeal plays an important role in increasing the demand for these procedures, thereby, making the cosmetic industry lucrative for the target population.
In May 2022. (Dublin, Ireland), GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a private medical technology organization that provides Health Aesthetic Solutions announced a launch of an advanced NAC (Nipple Areola Complex) reconstruction implant called FixNip. Many women around the world will receive support from this unique medical product, which addresses a well-known clinical necessity. Until now, a variety of surgical methods have been attempted to try to reconstruct the nipple-areola complex, but none have proven to be effective in the long run.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Number of Breast Augmentation Procedures
- Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer
- Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Implant Procedure
- Post-Surgical Complications
Breast Implants Market Report Highlights
- In 2021, silicone implants dominated the breast implants market since it has a natural resemblance to the breast tissue.
- Saline implants are anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period due to lesser risk of complications during implant rupture.
- Round-shaped implants held the largest market share in 2021 owing to fewer complications involved during implant rotation.
- Anatomical-shaped devices are expected to showcase lucrative growth in the future due to their design that has a natural appearance, which makes them ideal for breast enhancement.
- The cosmetic surgery segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the growing number of cosmetic procedures conducted globally.
- North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the rising number of augmentation procedures of this organ conducted in the U.S..
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Breast Implants Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Breast Implants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Breast Implants Market: Shape Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Breast Implants Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Breast Implants Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Breast Implants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Shape, Application, End-Use
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan Plc.
- GC Aesthetics Plc.
- Groupe Sebbin SAS
- Mentor Worldwide LLC
- Sientra Inc.
- Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- Establishment Labs S.A.
- Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
- LABORATOIRES ARION
- HansBiomed Co. Ltd.
