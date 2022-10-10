DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
The "Budesonide Inhaler Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Budesonide Inhaler Market is projected to reach USD 377.45 million by 2027 from USD 223.08 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.16% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Budesonide Inhaler Market size was estimated at USD 68.64 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 74.53 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% to reach USD 114.86 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Budesonide Inhaler Market size was estimated at USD 66.80 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 73.16 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% to reach USD 113.69 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Budesonide Inhaler Market size was estimated at USD 87.63 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 95.89 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% to reach USD 148.89 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on budesonide inhaler identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the budesonide inhaler to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Products Type:
- Inhalants
- Nebulizers
Dosage:
- Aerosols
- Dry Powder
- Spray
- Suspension
Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Budesonide Inhaler Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States
5. Asia-Pacific Budesonide Inhaler Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Budesonide Inhaler Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom
7. Company Usability Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Cipla Limited
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
- Lunan Pharmaceutical Group
- Lupin Limited
- Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP
- Novartis International AG
- Orion Corporation
- Pfizer Inc.
- Synmosa Biopharma Corporation
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Viatris Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo2sr8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005412/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED CARE HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/10/2022 07:49 AM/DISC: 10/10/2022 07:49 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005412/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.