The "Cables Market by Installation Type, Voltage Type, End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A cable is used for transmission & distribution of electrical energy as well as to transfer data and to provide high end connectivity among the end points. The rise in government initiatives to improve connectivity within the country and surge in demand for higher bandwidth network by different industries drive the growth of the market.
In addition, surge in investment in defense & submarine cables by various organizations fuels the growth of the market.
The scope of the report discusses potential opportunities for the market players to enter the global cables market. This report provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.
The cables market is segmented into installation type, voltage type, end user, and region. By installation type, the market is divided into overhead, underground, and submarine. By voltage type, it is classified into high, medium, and low. By end user, it is categorized into industrial, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, energy & power, IT& telecommunication, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cables market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cables market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the cables market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cables market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Installation Type
- Overhead
- Underground
- Submarine
By Voltage Type
- High
- Medium
- Low
By End Use
- Industrial
- Aerospace and Defense
- Oil and Gas
- Energy and Power
- IT and Telecommunication
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Huawei Technologies
- Prysmian Cables Systems
- Nexans
- ABB
- Furukawa
- General Cable
- Axon Cable
- Polycab
- KEI Industries
- Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gcnyr
