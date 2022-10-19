DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
The "Call Center AI Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Mode of Channel (Phone, Social Media, & Chat), Application (Workforce Optimization & Predictive Call Routing), Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Call Center AI Market size is to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period.
The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the need for determining the time and cost required to install the solution that requires fully managed call center AI services. Call center AI solutions ensure the strengthening of customer relationships, resulting in increased first call resolution rate and improved customer experience.
The large enterprises' segment will hold the larger market share during the forecast period
The large enterprise segment is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2022. Large enterprises focus on solutions to effectively manage complex business processes to enhance customer engagement. Hence, these organizations are using call center AI solutions to effectively manage complex operations. The SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes, reach new customers, stay competitive and control their spending.
The social media segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The social media segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for social media used in sentiment analysis that helps understand customer perceptions about the brand. It also helps amplify customer service quickly through shares and likes. The phone mode of the channel is expected to hold the largest share in 2022 due to the rising penetration of smartphone users across the globe.
The cloud segment is expected to hold larger market size during the forecast period
The cloud segment is expected to hold larger market size during the forecast period. The cloud technology benefit of easy deployment and minimal capital requirement facilitates the adoption of the cloud deployment model. The increasing demand for scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solutions is expected to boost the demand of cloud-based call center AI in the market. Call Center AI solutions are expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud segment in the call center AI market. Moreover, cloud-based call center AI solutions enable business operations to improve employee productivity and save OPEX. Hence, the cloud-based deployment model is gaining traction in the coming years.
The predictive call routing segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The predictive call routing segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The predictive call routing application ensures the highest possibility of first contact resolution (FCR) and prevents overburdening agents by adapting to their existing call queue in the call center AI market.
The BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The BFSI segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth of this vertical is attributed to the increased adoption of call center AI solutions by financial institutions, which helps them flawlessly connect with customers, improve customer experience, and lowers customer churn. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising need to protect businesses from costly regulatory litigations and reputational risks due to fraudulent activities while storing and managing customer information and serving customers.
Among regions, APAC holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies, rising GDP of countries, and high density of contact center outsourcing operations. Asia Pacific consists of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India, where call center AI solutions are being deployed at a large scale due to the presence of a lot of data centers and a high density of BPO operations. Moreover, the demand for cloud-based call center AI solutions by business enterprises is expected to enhance the customer experience in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advent of AI in Call Center to Offer Enhanced Customer Support Services and Better Experience
- Rising Development in Customer Engagement Through Social Media Platforms
- Increased Data Generation
Restraints
- Unsupervised Learning
Opportunities
- Advancements in AI and Ml to Facilitate Real-Time Actionable Insights
- Integration of Gesture Recognition with AI-Based Chatbots and Ivas
Challenges
- Data Privacy and Security Concerns During Pandemic
- Lack of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Operations
- Preference for Online Chat Over Chatbots
- Slow Digitization Across Emerging Economies
Companies Mentioned
- 8X8
- Avaamo
- Avaya
- Aws
- Cognigy
- Creative Virtual
- Dialpad
- Five9
- Genesys
- Haptik
- Ibm
- Inbenta
- Kore.AI
- Microsoft
- Nice
- Nuance Communications
- Observe.AI
- Oracle
- Pypestream
- Ringcentral
- RulAI
- Sap
- Senseforth.AI
- Talkdesk
- Twilio
- Ultimate.AI
- Yellow.AI
- Zendesk
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tjwqt
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005608/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/19/2022 07:53 AM/DISC: 10/19/2022 07:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005608/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.