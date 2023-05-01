DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
The "Global Campus Networking Equipment Market: Analysis By Product (Ethernet Switch, Router And WLAN), By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast Up To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global campus networking equipment market in 2022 was valued at US$31.14 billion. The market value is anticipated to grow to US$40.55 billion by 2028.
Campus networking equipment refers to the hardware and software components used to build and manage the local area network (LAN) in a campus environment, such as a university, office park, or corporate campus. Campus networking effectively consists of three products: ethernet switches, routers, and WLAN equipment.
The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, with ethernet switch segment being the dominant type owing to increasing demand for reliable, secure, and high-speed networks.
WLAN equipment market is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecasted years. With the increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, there is a growing demand for wireless networks that can provide high-speed internet access and connectivity.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Growing Need For Network Security
- Rapid Expansion Of Educational Institutions
- Growing Volume of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices
- Surge in Adoption of Cloud Based Services
- Increasing Shift Towards Wireless Infrastructure
Challenges
- High Initial Investment Costs
- Complex Integration Requirements
Market Trends
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence
- Growing 5G Network
- Growth in Edge Computing
- Rise in BYOD Trend
Market Segmentation Analysis:
- By Product: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the product: ethernet switch, WLAN and router. In 2022, in terms of value, Ethernet switch segment held the major share in the market, followed by WLAN. The increasing shift towards wireless infrastructure has led to the development of advanced wireless networking technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6, which provide higher speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity than previous generations of wireless technology. The campus router market has been witnessing a decline. Owing to combination of switches offering Layer 3 functionality, the campus router market has been declining over past years.
- By Region: The report provides insight into the campus networking equipment market based on the geographical operations, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America held the major share in the market, owing to the rise in adoption of IoT devices. Rising demand for cloud adoption, digital content, and new data sovereignty laws will drive the North American region's network equipment market in the near future. Within North America, the US is leading the market, The US and Canada are among the largest markets for campus networking equipment in North America, due to their large populations and highly developed economies.
Companies Mentioned
- Nvidia Corporation
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Arista Networks, Inc.
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- CommScope (Ruckus Networks)
- Cambium Networks
- Fortinet Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvy3hi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005324/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/01/2023 04:14 AM/DISC: 05/01/2023 04:13 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005324/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.