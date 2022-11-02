DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing demand for cancer gene therapy in diagnosing diseases is expected to drive industry growth. Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D, technological advancement, well-established infrastructure, and awareness among the people are the major factors driving the demand.
In addition, the growing geriatric population across the countries such as India, Japan, the U.S., and China is likely to positively impact the demand for the treatment over the coming years. Furthermore, with the rising technological advancement in the medical sector with government initiatives, the industry is expected to expand.
The industry was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals were made available for COVID-19 treatment, thus resulting in the declination of industry, but post-pandemic, it is expected to grow.
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report Highlights
- The demand for the treatment in many regions is increasing, with a higher success rate in clinical and preclinical trails.
- Cancer treatment is advancing over the period with a higher success rate and is gaining demand with increasing healthcare awareness among the people.
- Cancer gene-induced immunotherapy dominated the segment with a higher revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow during forecast period with increased funding in R&D and advancements in technology.
- In the end-use of product, hospitals dominate the market with a higher share owing to the developed infrastructure and the demand for treatment available under one roof.
- North America dominates the market with the highest revenue share. It is expected to expand during the forecast period with the availability of well-established infrastructure, funding in R&D, and technological advancement.
The publisher has segmented the cancer gene therapy market report based on therapy, end-use, and region:
Cancer Gene Therapy, Therapy Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Oncolytic Virotherapy
- Gene-induced Immunotherapy
- Gene transfer
Cancer Gene Therapy, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Hospitals
- Research Institutes
- Biopharma Companies
- Diagnostic centers
- Others
Cancer Gene Therapy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Insights
5. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market, by Therapy
6. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market, by End-Use
7. Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- BioCancell
- GlobeImmune Inc.
- Aduro Biotech
- OncoGeneX
- New Link Genetics.
- ZioPharm Oncology
- Genelux Corporation
- Novartis AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
- Amgen Inc.
- Bristol Myers
- Squibb Company
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Adaptimmune Limited
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
- Biogen
- Orchard Therapeutics Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n35wii
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005916/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENETICS HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/02/2022 01:30 PM/DISC: 11/02/2022 01:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005916/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.