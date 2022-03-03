DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
The "Global Cancer registry software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cancer registry software market is poised to grow by $54.20 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.19%
This study identifies the increasing partnerships to improve cancer registries as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer registry software market growth during the next few years.
The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer cases and growing number of cancer registries.
The report on the cancer registry software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cancer registry software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cancer registry software market vendors that include CNET Global Solutions Inc., Conduent Inc., ELECTRONIC REGISTRY SYSTEMS INC., Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., himagine solutions, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Onco Inc., and Ordinal Data Inc.
Also, the cancer registry software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Stand-alone software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CNET Global Solutions Inc.
- Conduent Inc.
- Elekta AB
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- himagine solutions
- International Business Machines Corp.
- McKesson Corp.
- Onco Inc.
- Ordinal Data Inc
Appendix
