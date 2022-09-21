DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
The "Cancer Stem Cell Market By Cancer Type, By Transplant, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cancer Stem Cells Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.98 Billion from USD 1.14 Billion in 2021, delivering a growth rate of 11% through 2030, according to a new report.
Companies Mentioned
- Merck KGaA
- Bayer AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Lonza Inc.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- PromoCell GmbH
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
- MacroGenics Inc.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.
- BioTime Inc.
The increasing investment in research and development of CSC-based therapies is a major factor driving the growth of the Cancer Stem Cell market.
Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are a type of cancer cell that has the ability to divide and renew itself, as well as produce all the other types of cells found in the tumor. CSCs are thought to be responsible for tumor growth, metastasis, and recurrence.
The rising incidence of cancer globally is the major factor driving the growth of the Cancer Stem Cell market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The WHO estimates that the number of cancer cases will rise to about 24 million by 2035.
The high cost of CSC-based therapies is a major factor restraining the growth of the Cancer Stem Cell market. CSC-based therapies are still in the early stages of development and are not yet commercially available. As such, they are typically very expensive and not covered by insurance.
The treatment of cancer can damage the hematopoietic stem cells that are responsible for the production of blood cells, which can lead to a decrease in the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. This condition is known as myelosuppression. Myelosuppression can be a side effect of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
Embryonic stem cells are the main source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes due to their ability to indefinitely divide and differentiate into any cell type in the body. However, embryonic stem cells are difficult to obtain and culture, which has limited their use in clinical applications. Cancer stem cells (CSCs), a subpopulation of cancer cells that possess characteristics of normal stem cells, have been shown to be more resistant to chemotherapy and radiation therapy than other cancer cells.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- Based on treatment type, the autologous stem cell therapy segment is forecast to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% through 2030 on account of the personalized therapy approach and a burgeoning demand for such treatments, also due to the ever-increasing prevalence of cancer globally.
- The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period owing to its ability to be used for treating multiple patients with a single donor product, and the increasing availability of these products in the market.
- On the basis of cancer type, the leukemia segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the large patient pool suffering from leukemia and the increasing availability of stem cell therapies for its treatment.
- The brain & central nervous system (CNS) cancer segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to the unmet medical needs associated with this type of cancer, and the increasing investment by government organizations and key players in stem cell research for its treatment.
- In terms of application, the hematologic malignancies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of an increase in the prevalence of these disorders globally.
- The North American region is expected to dominate the global cancer stem cell market in 2020. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of key players in this region, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies.
- The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing economies in this region, the large patient pool, and the increasing investment by government organizations and key players in stem cell research and development.
For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented the Global Cancer Stem Cells Market on the basis of treatment type, disease type, end-user, and region:
Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
- Acute leukemia
- Aplastic anemia
- Osteopetrosis
- Others
Transplantation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Allogeneic stem cell therapy
- Autologous stem cell therapy
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Hospitals and surgical laboratories
- Cell banks and tissue banks
- Pharmaceutical and biomedical companies
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
