The "Cannabidiol Oil Market Research Report by Product, by Source, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cannabidiol Oil Market size was estimated at USD 690.04 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 877.66 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.29% to reach USD 2,935.91 million by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cannabidiol Oil Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cannabidiol Oil Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cannabidiol Oil Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cannabidiol Oil Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cannabidiol Oil Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cannabidiol Oil Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cannabidiol Oil Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cannabidiol Oil Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Changing Consumer Opinion and Increasing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Cannabinoids
- Rise in the Demand for Cannabidiol from various Industries such as Food and Beverage, Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Increasing use of Cannabidiol Oil and Infused Products in Pharmaceutical Products
Restraints
- Side Effects of the Oil and the Product which Contains Cannabidiol
Opportunities
- Advancements in Product Developments initiated by the Companies Worldwide
- Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and other Strategies to Improve the Oil Industry's Offering
Challenges
- Stringent Transportation Regulations and Increased Warehousing Cost
Companies Mentioned
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Canabidol CBD
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- CBD Life UK
- CV Sciences, Inc.
- Elixinol LLC
- Endoca
- Folium Biosciences
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Hempura
- Isodiol International, Inc.
- Love Hemp Ltd.
- Maricann, Inc.
- Medical Marijuana, Inc.
- Organigram Holding, Inc.
- Pharmahemp d.o.o.
- Tikun Olam
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
