This report provides comprehensive insights about 193+ companies and 450+ drugs in CAR T - Cell Therapy Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) are recombinant receptors for antigens which redirect the specificity and function of T lymphocytes and/or other immune cells in a single molecule. Cancer Immunotherapy utilizes and enhances the immune system's standard capacity and is considered one of the most promising approaches for treating various diseases (including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and allergic-hypersensitivity reactions) are severe.
CAR T-cells are the fusion proteins of a selected single-chain fragment variable from a specific monoclonal antibody and one or more T-cell receptor intracellular signaling domains. A CAR combines antigen-binding domains-most commonly, a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from the variable domains of antibodies with the signalling domains of the TCR chain and additional costimulatory domains from receptors, such as CD28, OX40, and CD137.
CAR T-cell therapy involves genetic modification of a patient's autologous T-cells to express a CAR, specific for a tumor antigen, followed by ex vivo cell expansion and re-infusion back to the patient.
Report Highlights
- In February 2022, Fully human anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy (CT103A) received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), according to a press release by IASO Biotherapeutics.
- In March 2022, JW Therapeutics announced that it has received the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for a pivotal clinical trial of its anti-CD19 autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell immunotherapy product Carteyva (relmacabtagene autoleucel injection) in the treatment of second-line large B-Cell lymphoma.
- In April 2022, the FDA approved axicabtagene ciloleucel (brand name Yescarta) for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma that is refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapses within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy. It is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma.
- In May 2022, Novartis announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Kymriah is now FDA approved in three indications and remains the only CAR-T cell therapy approved in both adult and pediatric settings
- In March 2021, The US Food and Drug Administration approved Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based CAR T - Cell Therapy to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma who have not responded to, or whose disease has returned after, at least four prior lines (different types) of therapy. Abecma is the first cell-based CAR T - Cell Therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- In June 2021, based on ZUMA-3 study data, the US FDA has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review designation for Tecartus for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL
- In April 2021, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that they had submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of cilta-cel for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma
Key Questions
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing CAR T - Cell Therapy drugs?
- How many CAR T - Cell Therapy drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of CAR T - Cell Therapy?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the CAR T - Cell Therapy therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for CAR T - Cell Therapy and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?
Key Players
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- JW Therapeutics
- Gilead Sciences
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Innovent Biologics
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Cartesian Therapeutics
- CASI Pharmaceuticals/Juventas Cell Therapy
- Novartis
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology
- Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd.
- Tessa Therapeutics
- Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology
- Miltenyi Biomedicine
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Autolus Limited
- Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology
- Carsgen Therapeutics
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Chongqing Precision Biotech
- Eureka Therapeutics
- Formula Pharmaceuticals
- Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology
- Hebei Senlang Biotechnology
- Mustang Bio
- MolMed
- Aurora BioPharma
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Autolus
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Kecellitics Biotech Company Ltd
- Yake Biotechnology
- Minerva Biotechnologies
- Allogene Therapeutics
- PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou)
- Precision BioSciences
- Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology Company
- Shanghai GeneChem
- Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology
- Shenzhen BinDeBio
