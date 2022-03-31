DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
The "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type, By Tumor Type, By Indication, By Treatment Type, By Targeted Antigen, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market value in the year 2021 was valued at USD1709 million that is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 64.66% during the forecast period, 2023-2027 to achieve market value of USD33153.30 million by 2027.
Increasing instances of cancer among the world population and thus increasing death rate due to cancer is driving the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the upcoming five years. Rapidly growing clinical trial activities, proliferative M & A activities, and lucrative IPOs are majorly responsible for the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the next five years.
Consistent researches on cancer and its treatment along with the advancement in the therapeutics are further substantiating the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the future five years. Increasing demand for the effective cancer treatment for the growing number of people suffering from cancer along with the flourishing pharmaceutical industry producing products and therapies for the cancer are also responsible for the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the forecast years through 2027.
Although side-effects of the CAR-T cells therapy and high cost of treatment making it unaffordable to the financially challenged population may restrain the growth of the market. Government schemes, tax incentives, along with insurance policies for the treatment and increasing number of NGOs working for providing in-expensive treatment to the patients lacking financial support may aid the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the forecast period.
The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is segmented by product type, tumor type, indication, treatment type, targeted antigen, end-user, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on treatment type, the market is further segmented into single treatment and combination treatment.
Single treatment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on grounds of increasing cases of cancer among the population. Increasing awareness about the cancer diagnostics and early recognition of the tests are responsible for the patients opting for single treatment.
Cancer in early stages can be treated with single treatments. The combination treatments are recent developments where multiple therapies are involved together to stop the cancer tumor development, to remove the lumps, and even alter the genetic information.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the market size of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market from 2017 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market based on product type, tumor type, indication, treatment type, targeted antigen, end-user, regional distribution, and competition landscape.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023 -2027
CAR-T Cell Therapy, By Product Type:
- Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)
- Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)
- Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel)
- Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)
- Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)
- Others
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Tumor Type:
- Hematological Malignancies
- Solid Tumors
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Indication:
- Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
- Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)
- Follicular Lymphoma (FL)
- Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)
- Others
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Treatment Type:
- Single Treatment
- Combination Treatment
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen
- CD19
- BCMA
- Others
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Columbia
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc
- Novartis International AG
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Cellectis SA
- Amgen Inc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
- Poseida Therapeutics Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Allogene Therapeutics Inc
- Autolus Therapeutics PLC
- Humanigen, Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtg4l2
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005692/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/31/2022 10:04 AM/DISC: 03/31/2022 10:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005692/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.