The "Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Monitoring Devices (ECG Devices, Implantable Loop Recorders, Others), By Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Factors such as the rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the growing geriatric population are driving the demand for the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.
Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market, which is driven by their large and growing population as well as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics in these countries.
The global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is segmented into cardiac monitoring devices, cardiac rhythm management devices, end user, company, and regional distribution.
Based on cardiac monitoring devices, the market is segmented into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others. ECG devices dominate the market and are expected to maintain their dominance through the next five years.
Growing commercialization of novel products, regional expansions, technological advancements, and government initiatives are the primary factors driving the segment demand.
Based on cardiac rhythm management devices, the market is divided into defibrillators and pacemakers. Defibrillators are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The surge in the use of cardiac rhythm management devices in countries such as China and India, among others, is influencing the segmental demand.
Companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze historical growth in market size of global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market based on cardiac monitoring devices, cardiac rhythm management devices, end user, company, and regional distribution
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc
- Medtronic PLC
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc
- BIOTRONIK
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Schiller AG
- Alivecor, Inc
- Metrax GmbH
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- LivaNova PLC
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Monitoring Devices:
- ECG Devices
- Implantable Loop Recorders
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices
- Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices
- Others
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices:
- Defibrillators
- Pacemakers
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Cardiac Care Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
