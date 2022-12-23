DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022--
The "Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics - Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses overviews the cTn diagnostics market and includes troponin I and troponin T. Our testing locations are independent laboratories, physicians' offices, urgent care and nursing facilities, inpatient hospitals, and emergency rooms. The study covers sensitive and hs-cTn tests.
Cardiac troponin (cTn) biomarkers are the gold standard in myocardial infarction (MI) diagnosis, leading healthcare professionals to use cTn diagnostics. In addition, a rising number of patients visit emergency departments (EDs) with cardiac complaints, increasing ED demand for kits that can rapidly rule MI in or out. Both factors serve as significant drivers of the cTn diagnostics market.
Hospitals and clinical laboratories adopt high-sensitivity (hs) assays because of their ability to detect troponin in lower concentrations. The point-of-care testing (POCT) of cTn grows rapidly due to its rising applications in EDs and remote locations. POCT can provide rapid results in a shorter period than lab-based tests. In addition, companies such as QuidelOrtho and Siemens Healthineers have developed high-sensitivity POCT cTn assays that provide accurate results within a few minutes.
North America is the leading region in the cTn diagnostics market, with hospitals and laboratories shifting toward high-sensitivity assays following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration in 2017. The analyst's research shows high consolidation in the cTn diagnostics market, with players such as Abbot, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers dominating. New players are entering this market, especially in the POCT segment.
The report also includes the following:
- Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (lab-based tests and POCT) and region (North America, Europe,
- Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world)
- Challenges and drivers
- Competitive landscape, including company market share for lab-based tests and POCT
- Future trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Diagnostics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Cardiac Biomarkers
- Timeline for Cardiac Biomarkers for MI
- cTns
- Clinical Pathway for MI Diagnosis
- cTn Diagnostics
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Company Mapping
- Companies to Watch
3. cTns-New Applications
- High-sensitivity Troponin Diagnostic-Emerging Applications
- New Biomarkers for MI
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Lab-based Tests
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-POCT
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Rapid Diagnostics for EDs
- Growth Opportunity 2: hs-cTn POCT
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Health and Diagnostics Inter-convergence Model
- Growth Opportunity 4: Specific and Sensitive Assays for Rapid MI Detection
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Abbot
- QuidelOrtho
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
