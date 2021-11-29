DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
The "Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cardiovascular medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.12 billion in 2020 to $0.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments that led to fall in the demand comparatively for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $0.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 42%.
Major players in the cardiovascular medical lasers market are Boston Scientific Corp, Cardiovascular Systems, AngioDynamics, Royal Philips NV, and RA Medical Systems.
The cardiovascular medical lasers market consists of the sale of cardiovascular medical lasers and related services by entities that manufacture them. Cardiovascular medical lasers are used in the treatment of heart-related medical conditions especially for clearing heart blockages.
The cardiovascular medical lasers market covered in this report is segmented by type into excimer laser, carbon dioxide laser; application into laser vascular anastomosis, transmyocardial laser revascularization, laser angioplasty for peripheral arterial diseases.
Alternative treatment methods for cardiovascular ailments are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of the cardiovascular medical laser market.
Treatments of heart diseases using medical procedures such as coronary angioplasty, stent implantation, thrombolytic therapy, coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), artificial pacemaker surgery, defibrillation, and heart valve surgery are more commonly used for the treatment of heart disease compared to the treatments employing lasers. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period and limit the demand for cardiovascular medical lasers.
The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the cardiovascular medical laser market. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to the increase in the use of smoking, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of cardiovascular medical lasers.
Cardiovascular medical laser manufacturers are constantly investing in technologies for faster diagnosis and efficient treatment of heart conditions. Areas of technological advances include new wavelengths, more rugged setups, lower-cost systems, and other advancements are being combined with minimally invasive techniques.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Characteristics
3. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cardiovascular Medical Lasers
5. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Excimer Laser
- Carbon Dioxide Laser
6.2. Global Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Laser Vascular Anastomosis
- Transmyocardial Laser Revascularization
- Laser Angioplasty For Peripheral Arterial Diseases.
6.3. Global Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
7. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
8. Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
8.1. Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
- Region Information, Impact Of COVID-19, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
8.2. Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
8.3. Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
9. China Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
9.1. China Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
9.2. China Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F,$ Billion
9.3. China Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F,$ Billion
10. India Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
10.1. India Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. India Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Japan Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
11.1. Japan Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11.2. Japan Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12. Australia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
12.1. Australia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12.2. Australia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
13. Indonesia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
13.1. Indonesia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
13.2. Indonesia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
14. South Korea Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
14.1. South Korea Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
14.2. South Korea Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
15. Western Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
15.1. Western Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
15.2. Western Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
15.3. Western Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
16. UK Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
16.1. UK Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
16.2. UK Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
17. Germany Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
17.1. Germany Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
17.2. Germany Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
18. France Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
18.4. France Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
18.5. France Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
19. Eastern Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
19.1. Eastern Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
19.2. Eastern Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
19.3. Eastern Europe Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
20. Russia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
20.1. Russia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
20.2. Russia Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
21. North America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
21.1. North America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
21.2. North America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
21.3. North America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
22. USA Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
22.1. USA Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
22.2. USA Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
22.3. USA Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
23. South America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
23.1. South America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
23.2. South America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
23.3. South America Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
24. Brazil Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
24.1. Brazil Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
24.2. Brazil Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25. Middle East Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
25.1. Middle East Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
25.2. Middle East Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25.3. Middle East Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
26. Africa Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
26.1. Africa Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Overview
26.2. Africa Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
26.3. Africa Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
27. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
27.1. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Company Profiles
27.2.1. Boston Scientific Corp
27.2.1.1. Overview
27.2.1.2. Products and Services
27.2.1.3. Strategy
27.2.1.4. Financial Performance
27.2.2. Cardiovascular Systems
27.2.2.1. Overview
27.2.2.2. Products and Services
27.2.2.3. Strategy
27.2.2.4. Financial Performance
27.2.3. AngioDynamics
27.2.3.1. Overview
27.2.3.2. Products and Services
27.2.3.3. Strategy
27.2.3.4. Financial Performance
27.2.4. Royal Philips NV
27.2.4.1. Overview
27.2.4.2. Products and Services
27.2.4.3. Strategy
27.2.4.4. Financial Performance
27.2.5. RA Medical Systems
27.2.5.1. Overview
27.2.5.2. Products and Services
27.2.5.3. Strategy
27.2.5.4. Financial Performance
28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market
29. Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Research Inquiries
30.4. About the Publisher
30.5. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Cardiovascular Systems
- AngioDynamics
- Royal Philips NV
- RA Medical Systems
