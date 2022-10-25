DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
The "Cardiovascular Needle Market Analysis, Usage, by Application, by Type, by End-Users, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardiovascular needle market size is estimated to be USD 86.832 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease and increasing use in a variety of procedures including open-heart surgery, cardiovascular needle treatments, heart transplant, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, heart transplant, and others are some of the key drivers for the market growth.
However, increasing usage of surgical staples in place of needles and sutures is expected to restrain the market growth.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the cardiovascular needle market are Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S), KLS Martin Group (U.S), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S), Delacroix-Chevalier (France), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S), Wexler Surgical (U.S), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S), Surgins (U.K.), Surtex Instruments Ltd. (U.K.), STILLE (Sweden), Cardivon Surgical Inc. (China), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Rumex International Corporation (U.S), and Scanlan International (U.S).
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including usage, application, type and end user from 2020 to 2029.
Segmentation: Cardiovascular Needle Market Report 2021-2029
Usage (Revenue, USD Million)
- Multiple Use
- Single Use
Application (Revenue, USD Million)
- Open-heart Surgery
- Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery
- Cardiac Valve Procedures
- Heart Transplant
- Others
Type (Revenue, USD Million)
- Cutting Needles
- Round Bodied Needles
End user (Revenue, USD Million)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Cardiovascular Needle
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Cardiovascular Needle Market
7. Market Analysis by Usage
8. Market Analysis by Application
9. Market Analysis by Type
10. Market Analysis by End user
11. Regional Market Analysis
12. North America Cardiovascular Needle Market
11. Europe Cardiovascular Needle Market
12. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Needle Market
13. Latin America Cardiovascular Needle Market
14. MEA Cardiovascular Needle Market
15. Competitor Analysis
16. Company Profiles
17. Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Medline Industries Inc. (U.S.)
- KLS Martin Group (U.S.)
- Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.)
- Delacroix-Chevalier (France)
- Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)
- Wexler Surgical (U.S.)
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
- Surgins (U.K.
- Surtex Instruments Ltd. (U.K.
- STILLE (Sweden)
- Cardivon Surgical Inc. (China)
- Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Rumex International Corporation (U.S.)
- Scanlan International (U.S.)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wa9gj6
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005916/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH CARDIOLOGY MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/25/2022 11:52 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 11:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005916/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.