The "Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, by Test Type, by Technology, by Modality, by End-user, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A cardiovascular ultrasound is a type of ultrasound that focuses on heart and blood vessels. In echocardiogram tests, this type of imaging can be used to assess the function of various parts of cardiovascular system. An echocardiogram (echo) is a visual representation of the heart's movement.
During an echo test, ultrasound (high-frequency sound waves) from a hand-held wand placed on chest provides images of the heart's valves and chambers and assists the sonographer in evaluating the heart's pumping action. To evaluate blood flow across the heart's valves, echo is frequently combined with Doppler ultrasound and color Doppler.
The cardiovascular ultrasound works under several technologies including 2D, 3D and 4D, & Doppler Imaging. 2D procedure uses a transducer (a small, microphone-type device) to send high frequency sound waves to the heart. 3D and 4D ultrasounds use sound waves to create an image of baby in womb. A Doppler Imaging or ultrasound is a non-invasive test that can be used to estimate the blood flow through blood vessels by bouncing high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound) off circulating red blood cells.
The emerging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will surge the demand for cardiovascular ultrasound tests, which is expected to bolster the growth of global cardiovascular ultrasound market. For instance, according to an article published by the National Centers for Biotechnology Information in July 2020, there is an increasing prevalence of ischemic heart disease across the globe, as it affects 1,655 per 100,000 individuals, which may rise up to 1,845 per 100,000 individuals by the year 2030.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cardiovascular ultrasound market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global cardiovascular ultrasound market based on the following parameters - company highlights, types portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and market strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global cardiovascular ultrasound market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cardiovascular ultrasound market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, By Test Type:
- Transthoracic Echocardiogram
- Transesophageal Echocardiogram
- Stress Echocardiogram
- Others
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, By Technology:
- 2D
- 3D & 4D
- Doppler Imaging
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, By Modality:
- Portable
- Standalone
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Others
- Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
KEYWORD:
