The "Global CBD Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study includes analysis and discussion of growth drivers and restraints, challenges and trends, market sizing and forecasts, supply chain, regulatory environment, competitive environment, and regional dynamics. It concludes with a discussion of 5 big growth opportunities.
The cannabidiol (CBD) industry's rapid growth reflects the many needs this compound meets. However, regulatory and health issues related to its use remain unaddressed. This research shines a light on the regulatory landscape and applications related to the global CBD industry.
The study's geographic segmentation reflects the specific realities of North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; and Latin America. Further segmentation breaks down CBD as an ingredient in end applications: Food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, and single servings (capsules, oils, gummies).
While several properties and benefits of using CBD are apparent, scientific evidence is lacking to demonstrate them effectively. Prescription CBD-based drugs must receive approval from competent authorities in each jurisdiction. The control and compliance of these medicines require clinical trials, while CBD does not. Therefore, the scope of this research does not consider pharmaceutically derived products.
Market trends include the legalization and regulation of CBD in each region. The future of this industry depends on the development of CBD frameworks and regulatory environments, including the time taken to implement them. In this sense, the publisher includes three scenarios that reflect different CBD adoption and market penetration possibilities.
In general, the use of CBD is set to grow significantly from 2022 to 2030. Latin America will advance as a raw hemp provider while Asia-Pacific has the industrial capacity for extraction and separation of the compound.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cannabidiol (CBD) Ingredients Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Application
- Regional Segmentation
- Health Benefits of CBD-based Products
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Regulatory Landscape: North America
- Regulatory Landscape: EMEA
- Regulatory Landscape: APAC
- Regulatory Landscape: Latin America
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Challenges and Trends for the Next 5-10 Years
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Growth Scenario Assumptions
- Revenue Growth Scenarios
- Market Sizing and Modeling Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Application
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- CBD Market Supply Chain
- CBD Market Supply Chain Analysis
- Growth Opportunities for Supply Chain Participants
- Supply Chain Discussion: Impact of COVID-19
- Distribution Channels for CBD Products
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Benchmarking: B2B Companies
- Key CBD Market Activity (Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Product Launches)
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Forecast Analysis by End Application
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Forecast Analysis by End Application
- 5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Forecast Analysis by End Application
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Forecast Analysis by End Application
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Production of Minor Cannabinoids for Specialized Therapeutic Treatments
- Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Innovative Products by Combining CBD and Other APIs to Address Specific Market Demands
- Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Extraction and Purification Facilities for Improved Vertical Integration and Standardization
- Growth Opportunity 4: Harmonized Regulatory Environments for Standardizing the Industry and Boosting Consumer Confidence Levels
- Growth Opportunity 5: Emerging Geographies to Offer Higher Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 6: R&D into Specialized Seed Traits to Ensure Higher CBD Content and Productivity
8. Next Steps
