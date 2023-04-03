DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
The "Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy Type, By Scale (R&D), By Mode, By Workflow (Vector Production, Cell Banking), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 47.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the exponential progress of the clinical pipeline, coupled with a rising number of regulatory approvals for advanced therapies, which has majorly driven the growth of the market.
Significant investments by government authorities and key market players are other factors fueling the growth of cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Around USD 2.3 billion was invested in gene therapies by companies over the last decade. Major service providers, including CDMOs/CMOs and in-house manufacturers, consider these therapies as an active area of investment.
The number of cell and gene therapies entering clinical trials and later gaining marketing authorization from regulatory bodies is increasing every year. By the end of 2019, 17 cell and gene therapy products were approved by the U.S. FDA for commercial use. The U.S. FDA is expecting to receive over 200 gene and cell treatment INDs annually from the beginning of 2020.
The regulatory body is also planning to approve up to 20 products per year from 2025. Such supportive government initiatives are expected to increase the demand for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services in the near future.
This growing number indicates the high demand for manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies. According to a report by America's Biopharmaceutical Companies, gene and cell therapies range from early to late stages of clinical development with a focus on a wide spectrum of diseases, including neurologic conditions, genetic disorders, and cancer.
Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report Highlights
- The cell therapy manufacturing segment dominated the 2022 market in terms of revenue. A growing number of ongoing clinical trials and increasing research in this space has resulted in the segment dominance
- A high number of candidate molecules in the pre-commercial scale stage has contributed to the largest revenue share for the pre-commercial scale manufacturing market segment in 2022
- With an increasing number of regulatory approvals for gene and cell therapy products, the demand for commercial production of these therapies is increasing rapidly, thereby increasing the share of the commercial-scale manufacturing segment
- The contract manufacturing segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, as a substantial number of biomanufacturers are turning to CMOs for efficient and rapid product development
- Moreover, the constantly growing clinical pipeline is another contributing factor expected to accelerate contract manufacturing segment growth
- North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue owing to advancements in research and development pertaining to gene therapy and the increasing number of investments by the regional governments
- The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period
- This can be attributed to the establishment of accelerated approval pathways, growing private and government investments, and increasing healthcare needs
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Parent Market Lineage
3.3 Ancillary Market Lineage
3.4 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapy Type, 2022
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market Drivers Analysis
3.5.1.1 Growing Pipeline Of Cell And Gene Therapy
3.5.1.2 Supportive Regulatory Bodies
3.5.1.3 Increase In Investment By Government And Private Players
3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.2.1 Technological Challenges Associated With Manufacturing
3.5.2.2 High Cost Of Manufacturing
3.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.5.3.1 Rising Pressure On Drug Developers/Manufacturers To Meet The Growing Market Demand
3.5.3.2 Expansion In Potential Markets Such As Asia Pacific And Latin America
3.5.4 Market Challenge Analysis
3.5.4.1 Lack Of Manufacturing Capacity
3.6 Swot Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)
3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.8 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.9 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4 Focus On Manufacturers
4.1 Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing
4.2 Cost Of Goods Analysis In Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing
Chapter 5 Therapy Type Business Analysis
Chapter 6 Manufacturing Scale Business Analysis
Chapter 7 Mode Business Analysis
Chapter 8 Workflow Business Analysis
Chapter 9 Regional Business Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Strategy Framework
10.2 Market Participation Categorization
10.3 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4uqau9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005458/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/03/2023 04:09 AM/DISC: 04/03/2023 04:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005458/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.