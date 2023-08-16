DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2023--
The "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market was valued at $1.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $10.65 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The market is in a progressing phase, driven by the increasing adoption of innovative therapies such as CAR T-cells and others.
Impact on the Market
The commercialization of cell and gene therapies has transformed the field of medicine. Ongoing research and the development of novel cell and gene therapies, with over 2,000 clinical trials in the pipeline, are creating lucrative opportunities for QC in the market. Established players like Lonza, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific, and others are also contributing to the market growth.
Trends and Advancements
The market is witnessing trends such as the adoption of automation in QC processes, advanced analytical technologies, process analytical testing (PAT), quality risk management (QRM), and more. These advancements are driving improvements in product quality, manufacturing efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient safety, making QC an integral part of the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on therapy type (cell therapy and gene therapy), offering (products and services), process (raw material preparation, upstream processing, downstream processing, and packaging), application (safety testing, potency testing, identity testing, stability and genetic fidelity testing, and others), technology (PCR, flow cytometry, LAL, ELISA, chromatography, mass spectrometry, western blotting, NGS, electrophoresis, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and LATAM).
North America currently holds the highest market share, but the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.01% during the forecast period.
Recent Developments
The report highlights recent developments in the market, including collaborations, product launches, and partnerships. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with Arsenal Biosciences for the clinical manufacturing of autologous T-cell therapies. Sartorius AG collaborated with Roosterbio Inc. to enhance downstream purification methods in exosome development. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. partnered with Purespring Therapeutics to advance gene therapies for kidney diseases.
Market Demand Drivers, Limitations, and Opportunities
The demand for QC in cell and gene therapy manufacturing is driven by the growing production of therapies and increasing approvals for cell and gene therapies. However, high manufacturing and QC costs pose limitations to the adoption of these therapies. The continuous entry of new market participants in cell and gene therapies creates opportunities for the expansion of manufacturing facilities and QC testing services. The introduction of technologically advanced products in QC testing also presents growth opportunities.
The report provides valuable insights to organizations regarding workflow/innovation strategy, growth/marketing strategy, and competitive strategy. It profiles key market players and offers a competitive benchmarking analysis to help readers understand the market landscape. The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market is on a growth trajectory, and key players are leveraging advancements in technology to drive improvements in product quality and safety.
Key Companies Profiled:
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher. (Cytiva)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Lonza.
- Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- WuXi AppTec
- AGC Biologics.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Catalent, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Merck KGaA
