The "Global Cell Culture Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell culture market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The steady increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies, rising preference for single-use technologies, and increasing R&D in cell-based research for the development of innovative cell culture equipment further give a boost to the growth of the market.
For instance, in August 2021, Amerigo Scientific launched 3D Cell Culture for scientific uses it will use in research areas such as drug discovery, medicine, evaluation of nanomaterials, and basic life science. The newly developed culture allows a greater predictivity of efficacy and toxicity before these drugs move into pre-clinical animal testing.
The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is sub-classified into equipment and consumables. Based on application, the market is sub-categorized into biopharmaceuticals application, diagnostics, drug discovery & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, cancer & stem cell research, and others such as toxicology. Moreover, based on end-user, the market is further sub-divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research institutes. Among the end-user segment, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies sub-segment is dominating due to the expansion of these companies, and growing regulatory approvals for the production and development of cell culture-based vaccines.
