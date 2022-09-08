DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
The "Cell Culture Market Analysis by Product, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell culture market size is valued to be USD 19.78 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period. Growth in awareness regarding the advantages of cell culture-based vaccines is a key driver for the growth of the global cell culture market. Additionally, increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies and subsidy offered to cell-based research in the cell culture market is some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, high cost of cell culture treatment and shortage of structure for cell-based research in emerging economies are expected to restrain the global market growth.
By Product
Based on product segment, the market is sub-segmented into consumables and equipment. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for a substantial revenue share and is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the recurrent purchase of consumables along with increasing subsidy for cell-based research. worldwide. Equipment segment is projected to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing risk of pandemic and communicable diseases.
By Application
Based on application, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, drug screening and development, stem cell research, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and other applications. In 2021, the biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for a substantial revenue share and is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing governing sanctions for the manufacture of cell culture-based vaccines along with an increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) worldwide. Stem cell research segment is expected to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in advancements of proteomic gene expression and consequent growth of new vaccine and biopharmaceuticals globally.
By End User
Based on end user, the market is categorized into cell banks, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. In 2021, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for a substantial revenue share and is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growth in application of single-use technologies along with the increase in number of regulatory sanctions for manufacturing of cell culture-based vaccines worldwide. The cell banks segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in incidence of chronic diseases that have resulted in increase in cell biology & cytological studies.
Consumables
Bioreactor Accessories
- Media
- Serum-Free Media
- Classical Media & Salts
- Stem Cell Culture Media
- Specialty Media
- Reagents
- Supplements & Growth Factors
- Buffers & Chemicals
- Cell Dissociation Reagents
- Balanced Salt Solutions
- Attachment & Matrix Factors
- Antibiotics/Antimycotics
- Contamination Detection Kits
- Cryoprotective Reagents
- Other Cell Culture Reagents
- Sera
- Fetal Bovine Sera
- Adult Bovine Sera
- Other Animal Sera
- Vessels
- Roller/Roux Bottles
- Cell Factory Systems/Cell Stacks
- Multiwell Plates
- Flasks
- Petri Dishes
- Bioreactor Accessories
Equipment
Supporting Equipment
- Filtration Systems
- Cell Counters
- Carbon Dioxide Incubators
- Centrifuges
- Autoclaves
- Microscopes
- Biosafety Cabinets
Other Supporting Equipment
- Bioreactors
- Conventional Bioreactors
Single-Use Bioreactors
Storage Equipment
- Refrigerators & Freezers
- Cryostorage Systems
Cell Culture Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
- Diagnostics
Biopharmaceutical Production
- Therapeutic Proteins
- Vaccine Production
- Drug Screening and Development
- Stem Cell Research
- Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
- Other Applications
Cell Culture Market, By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
- Cell Banks
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Cell Culture Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Cell Culture
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Cell Culture Market
7. Market Analysis by Product
8. Market Analysis by Application
9. Market Analysis by End User
10. Regional Market Analysis
11. North America Cell Culture Market
12. Europe Cell Culture Market
13. Asia Pacific Cell Culture Market
14. Latin America Cell Culture Market
15. MEA Cell Culture Market
16. Competitor Analysis
17. Company Profiles
18. Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- hermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- GE Healthcare (U.S.)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
- Corning Incorporated (U.S.)
- Eppendorf (Germany)
- HiMedia Laboratories (India)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- PromoCell GmbH (Germany)
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (U.S.)
- InvivoGen (US)
- CellGenix GmbH (Germany)
