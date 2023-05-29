DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2023--
The "Global Cell Therapy Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell therapy market size attained a value of USD 13.8 billion in 2022. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 18.10% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 61.2 billion by 2031.
Cell therapy has emerged as a rapidly growing and innovative segment of the global healthcare industry. It encompasses a diverse range of therapeutic approaches, including regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, and gene therapy, aimed at treating various diseases and disorders by harnessing the power of living cells.
The global cell therapy market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in biotechnology, increasing investment in research and development, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders.
Factors like rising incidence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders drive the demand for innovative and effective treatment options, are fuelling the growth of the cell therapy market. Developments in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR/Cas9, have opened new possibilities for cell therapies, offering improved efficacy and safety profiles.
Governmental and private investments in cell therapy research have led to a robust pipeline of experimental treatments, which are expected to enter the market in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
The market can be categorized into cell type, therapy type, therapeutic area, end user, and region.
by Cell Type
- Stem Cell
- Bone Marrow
- Blood
- Umbilical Cord
- Adipose Derived Stem Cell
- Others (Placenta, and Non-Specific Cells)
- Non-Stem Cell
by Therapy Type
- Autologous
- Allogeneic
by Therapeutic Area
- Musculoskeletal
- Cardiovascular
- Gastrointestinal
- Neurological
- Oncology
- Dermatology
- Wounds and Injuries
- Ocular
- Others
by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Regenerative Medicine Centres
- Diagnostic and Research Centres
- Others
by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Key Players in the Global Cell Therapy Market
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the cell therapy market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:
- Vericel Corporation
- Kolon TissueGene Inc
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd
- MEDIPOST
- Osiris
- Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc
- NuVasive Inc
- Fibrocell Science Inc
- Cellectis
- Praxis Pharmaceutical
- Genzyme Corporation
- Advanced Tissue
- Cells for Cells
- PHARMICELL Co. Ltd
- ANTEROGEN.CO.LTD
- Novartis AG,
- GlaxoSmithKline plc,
- CELGENE CORPORATION
- Bone Therapeutics
- Cell Therapies
