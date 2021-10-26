DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
The "Cellular Health Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellular Health Testing estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Single-Test Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Test Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $695.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Cellular Health Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$695.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$729.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
