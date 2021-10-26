DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--

The "Cellular Health Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellular Health Testing estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Single-Test Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Test Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $695.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Cellular Health Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$695.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$729.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.
  • Cell Science Systems Corp.
  • Cleveland Heartlab, Inc.
  • Dna Labs India
  • Genova Diagnostics
  • Immundiagnostik AG
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Life Length
  • Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Repeat Diagnostics Inc. (Repeat Dx)
  • Segterra, Inc.
  • SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc.
  • Telomere Diagnostics, Inc. (Tdx)
  • Zimetry LLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Cellular Health Testing - Revolutionary Technology Provides Overview of Health at Cellular Level
  • North America Projected to Retain Maximum Share in the Market
  • Rising Demand for Accurate Telomere Length Test Steers Market Growth
  • Digital Transformation in Healthcare to Offer Significant Market Gains
  • Focus on Healthy Life Expectancy (HLE) as a Measure of Population Health Promise Growth Opportunities
  • Cellular Approach to Tackle Chronic Diseases Ensure Steady Growth Prospects
  • Continuous Rise in Geriatric Population Throws Focus on Cellular Heath Screening
  • Government Policies and Measures Promoting Preventative Healthcare Augurs Well
  • Personalized and Precision Medicine Presents Application Opportunities for Cellular Health Screening
  • Growing Popularity of Direct-To-Consumer Approach to Testing Drives Market Demand
  • Key Challenges
  • Limited Reimbursement
  • Challenges in Sample Transportation
  • Variation in Pricing of Test Kits
  • Covid-19 Impact on Cellular Health Testing Market

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

