The "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: CSF Shunt Market and CSF Drainage System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cerebrospinal fluid management market had an estimated value of around $280 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, reaching an approximate value of $320 million.
The comprehensive report suite on the global cerebrospinal fluid management market comprises two segments: CSF shunt and CSF drainage shunt.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL CEREBROSPINAL FLUID MANAGEMENT MARKET INSIGHTS
While the number of unit sales of bone graft substitutes (BGS) is expected to rise with the aging population, the increase is not expected to be significant in well-developed countries. In contrast, lower-income countries are expected to see higher growth rates as healthcare becomes more accessible to people over time. However, declining average selling prices (ASPs) may limit market growth over time.
GLOBAL CEREBROSPINAL FLUID MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Within the global market for cerebrospinal fluid management market is dominated by three key players - Medtronic, Integra Lifesciences, and Aesculap.
Medtronic held the top position in the cerebrospinal fluid management market in 2022, thanks to its strong presence in both the shunt and drainage segments. The company's product line includes the PS Medical Strata valves, which are adjustable and can be non-invasively adjusted by physicians using handheld tools. These valves feature over-drainage protection and can be connected to either a ventricular or distal catheter. Additionally, they are MRI compatible.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Stunt Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data : 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market
- Executive Summary
- Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Total Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunting Procedures
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage System Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Medtronic
- Integra LifeSciences
- Aesculap
- Sophysa
- B. Braun
- Bicakcilar
- Desu Medical
- Dispomedica
- IRRAS
- Natus
- Neuromedex
- Spiegelberg
