DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
The "Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market is poised to grow by $ 3.24 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.32%
This study identifies the predictive and preventive medicine for early diagnosis and treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by higher sensitivity and accuracy of CLA over ELISA and increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases.
The report on the chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Tosoh Corp.
Also, the chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Clinical laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- PBC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Sysmex Corp.
- Tosoh Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52v9uz
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005707/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/06/2021 12:36 PM/DISC: 12/06/2021 12:36 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005707/en