The "Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Bubble Gum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chewing Gum segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured):
- Arcor Group
- Cloetta AB
- Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.
- Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg
- Lotte Confectionery
- Mars, Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
- Mondelez International
- Peppersmith
- Perfetti Van Melle
- The Hershey Company
- The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Recent Market Activity
- Gums: Confectionery with High Levels of Frequent Consumption
- Gums: A Few Interesting Facts
- Despite Concerns, Myriad Health Benefits Drive Steady Growth in Gum Consumption
- Market Fortunes Significantly Impacted by Trends in the Confectionery Sector
- Global Market Outlook
- Emerging Markets Drive Future Market Growth
- Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors Reduce Scope for Growth
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Evolving Role of Gums as a Functional Product Drive Market Demand
- Gum Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- 3D-Printed Chewing Gum
- Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms
- Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients
- Gum-tec Compounds from Recycled Chewing Gum
- Chewing Gum to Ease Nausea
- Chewing Gum for Weight Management
- Sensor-Integrated Chewing Gum for Fitness Tracking
- Green Chewing Gums
- Jolt Energy Gum with Caffeine and Guarana
- CBD (Cannabidiol) Chewing Gum
- Innovative Flip-Top Packaging for Chewing Gums
- Biodegradable Gums: The Next Big Thing in the Gums Market?
- Nutraceutical Gum: Inexpensive and Effective
- Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market Potential
- Localized Effects and Convenience Drive Demand for Medicated Chewing Gum as a Drug Delivery System
- A Plethora of Interesting Flavors Benefit Market Adoption
- Flavor Preferences Vary by Region
- "Bubble Gum Flavor": Still the Popular Choice
- Mint: All-Time Favorite
- Sweet and Sour: A Unique Flavor
- Changing Attitudes, Health and Product Safety Concerns Influence Gum Packaging Formats
- Increasing Prominence of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs) Drive Demand for Anti-Smoking Gums
- Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales of Products with All-Natural Ingredients
- Shift in Consumer Preference from Mints to Breath-Freshening Gum Augurs Well for the Market
- Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing Benefit Gums Demand in Weight Management
- Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products
- Rapid Urbanization
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
