The "Childhood Epilepsy Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in childhood epilepsy therapeutics.
In Childhood Epilepsy, Gamma-aminobutyric acid type A receptor (GABA(A) receptor) is a major focus of drug developers. There are 27 drugs in the pipeline with 79% molecules present in early stage.
Mid-sized Pharma dominates R&D in this indication. The increasing uptake of recently launched therapies will drive the market's growth, but wide availability of low cost generic products is expected to limit the uptake of branded therapies.
