The "Clear Aligners Market by Material Type Age Group Distribution Channel End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clear aligners market is expected to reach a value of $18.8 billion by 2030, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 19.8% during the period from 2023 to 2030.
This projection comes as a result of extensive research and analysis conducted by industry experts, who have identified key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.
The growth of the clear aligners market can be primarily attributed to several factors, including the increasing number of patients with malocclusion, continuous product launches by clear aligners companies, technological advancements in dentistry, and a growing demand for aesthetic dentistry. However, the high cost of clear aligners poses a challenge to market growth. Nonetheless, the market presents opportunities with the rising demand for customized clear aligners.
The report also highlights challenges faced by market players, such as the lack of awareness about dental health problems among the general population and limited access to quality dental treatment in emerging countries. These factors pose hurdles for players operating in the market.
The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the clear aligners market, considering various factors such as material, type, age group, distribution channel, and end-user. The market assessment covers materials including polyurethane, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and other materials such as polycarbonate, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polymer blended material.
The evaluation of types includes at-home aligners and in-office aligners, while age groups are categorized into teenagers/children and adults. The distribution channels considered are offline and online, and the end-users comprise dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels.
The global clear aligners market is witnessing significant growth and is poised to reach new heights in the coming years. With advancements in dentistry and increasing awareness about dental health, the market offers immense potential for both established players and new entrants.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Rising Number of Patients with Malocclusion
- Product Launches and Approvals
- Technological Advancements in Dentistry
- Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry
Restraints:
- High Prices of Clear Aligners
Opportunities:
- Growing Demand for Customized Aligners
Challenges:
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Dental Health Problems and Poor Access to Quality Dental Care in Developing Countries
Companies Mentioned:
- Align Technology Inc. (U.S.)
- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
- Dentsply Sirona Inc. (U.S.)
- 3M Company (U.S.)
- Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.)
- Argen Corporation (U.S.)
- TP Orthodontics Inc. (U.S.)
- Dentrum GMbH & Co.KG (Germany)
- Dynaflex (U.S.)
- Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)
- SmileDirectClub Inc.(U.S.)
- G &H Orthodontics (U.S.)
- Avinent (Spain)
- DentCare Aligners(India)
- K Line Europe(Germany)
- Clearbite Aligners (Australia)
