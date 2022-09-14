DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Test Type, by Service Providers, by Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical laboratory services market size is likely to be USD 500.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. Increasing occurrence of target diseases along with the rise in demand for initial disease diagnostic test is a key driver for the growth of the global clinical laboratory services market.
Additionally, occurrence Of Coivd-19 global pandemic and technological developments in the field of clinical testing are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, pricing burden by healthcare payers and suppliers and technical shift from lab-based analysis to home-based/point-of-care testing procedures are expected to restrain the global market growth
Regional Insights
In 2021, North America held the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in cases of chronic diseases in the region, presence of major players in the region, increase in the share of healthcare expenditure in the per capita income, growth in initiatives from the government, accessibility of technologically advanced products in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to less stringent regulations, growing government and corporate investment in healthcare sector, increasing travel tourism in the developing economies, and growth in unmet medical needs resulting in rise of scientific research.
The clinical laboratory services market report is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:
Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Test Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
- Clinical Chemistry
- Medical Microbiology & Cytology
- Human & Tumor Genetics
- Other Esoteric Tests
Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Service Providers (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
- Clinic-Based Laboratories
- Hospital-Based Laboratories
- Stand-Alone Laboratories
Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
- Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services
- Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services
- Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services
- Toxicology Testing Services
- Drug Discovery & Development Related Services
- Others
Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2029)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Clinical Laboratory Services
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Clinical Laboratory Services Market
7. Market Analysis by Test Type
8. Market Analysis by Service Providers
9. Market Analysis by Application
10. Regional Market Analysis
11. North America Clinical Laboratory Services Market
12. Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market
13. Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Market
14. Latin America Clinical Laboratory Services Market
15. MEA Clinical Laboratory Services Market
16. Competitor Analysis
17. Company Profiles
18. Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Mayo Medical Laboratories (U.S.)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.)
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)
- Spectra Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- DaVita Healthcare Partners (U.S.)
- Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
- Unilabs (Switzerland)
- SYNLAB International (Germany)
- Bio-Reference Laboratories (US)
- Sonic Healthcare (U.K.)
- Cerba HealthCare (France)
