The "Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical laboratory services market is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period
The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include advancement in healthcare systems in economies across the globe and demand for advanced technologies in developing countries.
Further, the significant launch of new kits is expected to contribute to the market growth. The rise in the geriatric population and initiatives from the government for in-vitro diagnostics will further contribute to the growth of the Clinical Laboratory Services market.
The clinical laboratory services market is segmented based on type and service provider. By type, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, human & tumor genetics, Immunology testing, genetic testing, and others. Based on the service provider, the market is segmented into hospital-based laboratories, stand-alone laboratories, clinical-based laboratories, and others.
Clinical Chemistry held a significant market share in 2021. The Clinical Chemistry market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes which can have a huge impact on the market along with the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinical chemistry providers include Abbott Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Arup Laboratories, LabCorp, Qiagen, Siemen Healthineers, and many more
Key players in the Clinical Laboratory Services market include
- Abbot Laboratories Inc.
- ACM Medical Laboratory
- Almac Group
- Arup Laboratories
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bioscientia Healthcare
- Charles River Laboratories.
- DaVita
- Eurofins Scientific
- Healthscope LTD.
- Intertek
- LabCorp. 13. Mayo Medical Laboratories
- NeoGenomicsLaboratories, Inc.
- QiagenNV
- Quest Diagnostics, INC.
- Sanofi SA
- Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
- Synlab Group
- Unilabs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Strategy Analysis
3.2. Key Company Analysis
3.2.1. Abbot Laboratories
3.2.1.1. Overview
3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2.2. Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
3.2.2.1. Overview
3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.2.4. Recent Developments
3.2.3. Quest Diagnostic Inc
3.2.3.1. Overview
3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.3.4. Recent Developments
3.2.4. LabCorp.
3.2.4.1. Overview
3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.4.4. Recent Developments
3.2.5. F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd
3.2.5.1. Overview
3.2.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.5.4. Recent Developments
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Type
4.1.1. Clinical Chemistry
4.1.2. Medical Microbiology & Cytology
4.1.3. Human & Tumor Genetics
4.1.4. Immunology Testing
4.1.5. Genetic Testing
4.1.6. Other
4.2. Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Service Provider
4.2.1. Hospital-Based Laboratories
4.2.2. Stand-Alone Laboratories
4.2.3. Clinic-Based Laboratories
4.2.4. Others
5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Abbot Laboratories Inc.
6.2. ACM Medical Laboratory
6.3. Almac Group
6.4. Arup Laboratories
6.5. Bio-Reference Laboratories
6.6. Bioscientia Healthcare
6.7. Charles River Laboratories.
6.8. DaVita
6.9. Eurofins Scientific
6.10. Healthscope LTD.
6.11. Intertek
6.12. LabCorp
6.13. Mayo Medical Laboratories
6.14. NeoGenomicsLaboratories, Inc.
6.15. QiagenNV
6.16. Quest Diagnostics, INC.
6.17. Sanofi SA
6.18. Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
6.19. Synlab Group
6.20. Unilabs
